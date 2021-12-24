When is Coronation Street on on Christmas Day? Expect the unexpected this year!

Christmas Day on Coronation Street will be a lighter affair than its soap rivals.

Boss Iain Macleod has promised lots of joyous scenes and one of the funniest fights he’s ever seen.

But what else do we know about Corrie’s festive edition?

Billy Mayhew brings the Christmas cheer to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on on Christmas Day?

The ITV soap will air a full hour-long special on Christmas Day this year.

It will air at 8pm, immediately following Emmerdale’s own hour-long special.

However it has also been revealed that the episode will be available to watch on the ITV Player from 7am that day.

What happens on Coronation Street on Christmas Day?

As Tyrone Dobbs prepares a meagre dinner for him and his grandmother Evelyn, he begins to realise just how much he’s lost.

However they’re interrupted by the arrival of Fiz with the girls.

Tyrone’s thrilled to realise she cancelled the holiday, even if it does mean spending the day with Phill.

Things will descend into chaos as a rescued pigeon, Phill’s mum and a kiss from Tyrone spark a huge comedy fight between the two men.

Meanwhile, Nina Lucas’ anxiety struggles will get even worse as she sits at home alone in the cage.

However there’s a very special surprise arriving from Carla – and it’s enough to get Nina to open up about how much she is struggling.

Over at the Platts and Barlows joint Christmas bash, Audrey gets drunk, Gail gets bolshy and Peter and Carla flee.

Gail Platt joins her neighbours for a festive sing song on the cobbles this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Adam are left alone but far from being a disaster – it’s exactly what they wanted.

Elsewhere George and Todd lead a blindfolded Eileen to the undertakers where George reveals his surprise gift.

Over at the Rovers’ pop up bar Nick, Leanne and Sam find themselves with a group of stragglers who have all escaped their own family celebrations.

They all gather round as vicar Billy launches into song.

It even inspires Jenny to congratulate Daisy on orchestrating such a lovely Christmas for everyone on the cobbles.

With some surprises still waiting to come out – it sounds like Corrie will be giving viewers a feel good festive feast this year.

