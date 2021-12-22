Coronation Street first look comp Abi worried Adam lashes out and Sally upset
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 3-7

Is Abi pregnant?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for January 3-7 reveal Abi Webster could be pregnant with Imran Habeeb’s baby…

Also, Adam messes up when he lashes out at Lydia, but can he put it right?

And Emma and Faye are involved in an accident.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for January 3-7.

1. Abi pregnant with Imran’s baby?

Coronation Street Abi meets Imran and plans to do a pregnancy test

Abi is terrified she might be pregnant with Imran’s baby and worries what she’s going to do.

She meets him in Victoria Garden to talk it through.

Coronation Street Abi meets Imran and plans to do a pregnancy test

Imran is stunned as she explains she’s going to do a pregnancy test and if it’s positive she’s going to tell Kevin the truth.

But Kevin is approaching them in the Garden. What has he heard? Does he already know everything?

2. Adam lashes out at Lydia

Coronation Street Adam has a kick about with Harry but tears a strip off Lydia for gossiping with Sarah about him

Adam offers to take Harry for a kickabout, determined to prove to Sarah she’s all he wants and needs.

Sarah begins to soften towards him after the New Year’s Eve disaster.

Coronation Street Adam has a kick about with Harry but tears a strip off Lydia for gossiping with Sarah about him

But when Lydia shows up, Adam tears a strip off her for making comments about him to Sarah.

Daniel is shocked by Adam’s tone.

3. Drunk Lydia messes up

Coronation Street Lydia turns up to a business meeting drunk concerning Sarah

When Adam accuses Lydia of keying his car, she is clearly shaken.

She later arrives at the factory for a business meeting drunk.

Coronation Street Lydia turns up to a business meeting drunk concerning Sarah

Boss Gavin is furious, but Sarah is concerned for her friend, unaware of what’s happened with Adam.

4. Adam tries to put things right

Coronation Street Adam and Sarah find out the truth about who keyed Adam's car

When Craig reveals it wasn’t Lydia who keyed Adam’s car, Adam feels guilty about losing Lydia her job.

Sarah is furious with her husband and Adam promises to help Lydia get her job back, but Lydia refuses his help.

5. Car crash horror for Faye and Emma

Coronation Street Emma and Faye are horrified when learner driver Faye knocks over old man Ted

Faye is driving a tipsy Emma home from their New Year’s Eve party and they knock over old man Ted.

The girls are relieved when Ted gets up and says he’s fine. He even invites them for a cuppa at his flat.

Coronation Street Emma and Faye decide to keep quiet about the accident, meanwhile excited Craig makes plans to move in with Faye

Emma and Faye return to Ted’s flat to check up on him the next day, but what will they find?

They later vow to keep the accident a secret.

6. Emma thrown by Faye’s next move

Coronation Street Emma isn't happy to discover Craig and Faye with their suitcases are planning to move in with her

Meanwhile, Craig is keen to make a plan to move in with Faye.

Emma is not happy to then find Faye and Craig with their bags ready to move in with her and Tyrone.

7. Sam speaks to Nick

Coronation Street Sam finally talks to Nick via the walkie talkies

Nick borrows Hope’s walkie talkies and is overjoyed when Sam speaks to him for the first time since Natasha’s death.

8. Tim’s health news threatens his marriage

Coronation Street Sally thinks she and Tim deserve a treat after passing their health checks, but he's hiding something

Tim and Sally kick start their new year with a health regime, but a health check reveals some worrying news for Tim.

He lies to Sally about where he is and attends a cardiology appointment.

Coronation Street Sally proposes a sexy night in and is hurt when Tim refuses

Tim’s stunned to discover he needs a triple heart bypass.

Knowing if he has another heart attack it could be fatal, Tim refuses Sally’s offer of a sexy night in together.

Coronation Street Sally proposes a sexy night in and is hurt when Tim refuses

Sally is hurt and thinks her husband has gone off her.

Will Tim tell her the truth about his heart?

9. Zeedan confesses to Marrium

Coronation Street Zeedan and Marrium are growing closer when she offers to help redecorate and Alya is unnerved

Zeedan is pleased when Marrium offers to help with the decorating at Speed Daal.

But Alya is unnerved and warns her brother he must get rid of Marrium to keep their secrets.

Coronation Street Zeedan and Marrium admit they are still in love with each other while sitting on a bench and want to give their marriage another chance

But Zeedan instead confesses he still loves Marrium and thinks they should give their marriage another shot.

How will Alya react?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

