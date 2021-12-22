Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 3-7

Coronation Street spoilers for January 3-7 reveal Abi Webster could be pregnant with Imran Habeeb’s baby…

Also, Adam messes up when he lashes out at Lydia, but can he put it right?

And Emma and Faye are involved in an accident.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for January 3-7.

1. Abi pregnant with Imran’s baby?

Abi is terrified she might be pregnant with Imran’s baby and worries what she’s going to do.

She meets him in Victoria Garden to talk it through.

Imran is stunned as she explains she’s going to do a pregnancy test and if it’s positive she’s going to tell Kevin the truth.

But Kevin is approaching them in the Garden. What has he heard? Does he already know everything?

2. Adam lashes out at Lydia

Adam offers to take Harry for a kickabout, determined to prove to Sarah she’s all he wants and needs.

Sarah begins to soften towards him after the New Year’s Eve disaster.

But when Lydia shows up, Adam tears a strip off her for making comments about him to Sarah.

Daniel is shocked by Adam’s tone.

3. Drunk Lydia messes up

When Adam accuses Lydia of keying his car, she is clearly shaken.

She later arrives at the factory for a business meeting drunk.

Boss Gavin is furious, but Sarah is concerned for her friend, unaware of what’s happened with Adam.

4. Adam tries to put things right

When Craig reveals it wasn’t Lydia who keyed Adam’s car, Adam feels guilty about losing Lydia her job.

Sarah is furious with her husband and Adam promises to help Lydia get her job back, but Lydia refuses his help.

5. Car crash horror for Faye and Emma

Faye is driving a tipsy Emma home from their New Year’s Eve party and they knock over old man Ted.

The girls are relieved when Ted gets up and says he’s fine. He even invites them for a cuppa at his flat.

Emma and Faye return to Ted’s flat to check up on him the next day, but what will they find?

They later vow to keep the accident a secret.

6. Emma thrown by Faye’s next move

Meanwhile, Craig is keen to make a plan to move in with Faye.

Emma is not happy to then find Faye and Craig with their bags ready to move in with her and Tyrone.

7. Sam speaks to Nick

Nick borrows Hope’s walkie talkies and is overjoyed when Sam speaks to him for the first time since Natasha’s death.

8. Tim’s health news threatens his marriage

Tim and Sally kick start their new year with a health regime, but a health check reveals some worrying news for Tim.

He lies to Sally about where he is and attends a cardiology appointment.

Tim’s stunned to discover he needs a triple heart bypass.

Knowing if he has another heart attack it could be fatal, Tim refuses Sally’s offer of a sexy night in together.

Sally is hurt and thinks her husband has gone off her.

Will Tim tell her the truth about his heart?

9. Zeedan confesses to Marrium

Zeedan is pleased when Marrium offers to help with the decorating at Speed Daal.

But Alya is unnerved and warns her brother he must get rid of Marrium to keep their secrets.

But Zeedan instead confesses he still loves Marrium and thinks they should give their marriage another shot.

How will Alya react?

