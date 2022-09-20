Coronation Street is back tonight – full details of this week’s schedule

Coronation Street didn’t air last night (Monday, September 19, 2022) due to news coverage of The Queen‘s funeral.

During the national period of mourning, Coronation Street‘s schedule has been all over the place.

So, when is Corrie next on?

When is Coronation Street back on?

The ITV soap doesn’t usually air on Tuesdays.

However, to make up for yesterday’s lost episodes, Coronation Street is back on tonight (Tuesday, September 20, 2022.)

It will air at 8pm for one hour.

How does the rest of the week’s schedule look?

Corrie returns to its usual schedule tomorrow (Wednesday, September 21, 2022), airing at 8pm for an hour.

It will also air in the normal slot of 8pm-9pm on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Kelly wants to kill Gary (Credit: ITV)

Spoiler: What to expect from tonight’s episode

Tonight, Kelly plots to kill Gary, after finding out from Sharon that he was the one who killed her dad.

Kelly starts by asking Todd if he has any dodgy contacts, but he tells her to go to the police if she wants anyone dealing with.

Later on, she goes to the police station to identify her kidnapper but acts like she doesn’t know who Kieron is when she’s shown a picture of him.

Outside the station, she spots Kieron and offers him £10,000 to kill Gary.

Will Kieron be on Kelly’s side?

Will he accept her offer to kill Gary?

Leo’s notices that Stephen’s hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Leo’s on to Stephen

David thinks that the sinkhole is reopening and asks Leo to check it out.

Audrey tells the Platts that they can move into hers whilst Leo sorts it.

However, Leo recognises that Stephen isn’t happy about the situation.

He then goes to tell Jenny that something’s weird with Stephen, but she pretends that he’s overthinking things.

She doesn’t want him to find out about their kiss.

But is Leo right to be suspicious of Stephen?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

