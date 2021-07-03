Casualty fans are in for disappointment tonight as there is no new episode being broadcast.

The BBC medical drama has taken a break during Euro 2020 with the football competition causing scheduling chaos for soap fans.

rosa and David were in limbo before Casualty took a break (Credit: BBC)

Casualty, along with many other television favourites from the BBC and ITV, has been shunted around to make way for the tournament.

Instead of the show, tonight the quarter final between England and Ukraine will air at 8pm on BBC One.

However there is good news with the show scheduled for a return on next Saturday night.

And while the final schedules have yet to be confirmed, it’s looking like the soap will definitely be back.

It’s safe to say fans are clamouring for the show to return after being left on a cliffhanger.

The BBC medical drama left fans wondering what is going on with David and Rosa after he confronted her about poisoning him – and their dead son Gabriel.

Casualty viewers desperate to know when the soap returns

The couple ended things in a blazing row when she admitted she had been prescribed antidepressants.

He ordered her out of the hospital but viewers will have to wait weeks until they discover the truth of what’s gone on.

Meanwhile in other storylines Fenisha finally learned the truth about Ethan’s feelings for her – but her ex Matthew turning up complicated matters.

Casualty ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger before its break (Credit: BBC)

Viewers are desperate to know what she will do with the information and who she will choose.

As well as that Ollie is still suffering from his mystery illness.

But with no sign of a diagnosis, fans face an agonising wait to find out what is wrong with him.

The news they would have to wait did not go down well.

One viewer tweeted: “It returns in a few weeks’ time?!”

A second said: “Casualty what have you done to David and Rosa? Also, it returns in a few week’s time omg…!

A third said: “Casualty returns in a few weeks ??? A FEW WEEKS ??? want to be a bit more specific about that or?”

