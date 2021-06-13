Casualty fans are furious after the BBC One show ended last night on a huge cliffhanger before taking a month-long break.

The BBC medical drama left fans wondering what is going on with David and Rosa after he confronted her about poisoning him – and their dead son Gabriel.

Rosa furiously clashed with David in last night’s Casualty (Credit: BBC)

The couple ended things in a blazing row when she admitted she had been prescribed antidepressants.

He ordered her out of the hospital but viewers will have to wait weeks until they discover the truth of what’s gone on.

Casualty has been halted for the Euros 2021 football tournament coverage that’s set to last into July.

Meanwhile in other storylines Fenisha finally learned the truth about Ethan’s feelings for her – but her ex Matthew turning up complicated matters.

Viewers are desperate to know what she will do with the information and who she will choose.

As well as that Ollie is still suffering from his mystery illness.

But with no sign of a diagnosis, fans face an agonising wait to find out what is wrong with him.

The BBC announced the show will return in a few weeks – and fans hit the roof.

Taking to Twitter they vented their fury at the break.

Viewers will have to wait weeks for an answer (Credit: BBC)

Casualty viewers hit out at cliffhanger

One viewer tweeted: “It returns in a few weeks’ time?!”

A second said: “Casualty what have you done to David and Rosa? Also, it returns in a few week’s time omg…!

A third said: “Casualty returns in a few weeks ??? A FEW WEEKS ??? want to be a bit more specific about that or?”

Another said: “That was a fantastic episode! One of the best ones I’ve seen in ages. The script, the acting, it was all excellent.

“Such a shame we have to wait weeks for the next episode,” another fan said.

A fifth raged: “Nooo!!! I can’t wait a couple of weeks!! I need to know if Rosa is poisoning Ollie now.”

