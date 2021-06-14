Emmerdale character Luke told his mum Wendy tonight (Monday, June 14 2021) that he was leaving the village.

A couple of weeks ago, Ethan discovered that Luke had been catfishing him on a dating app.

When Ethan told Wendy what her son had done, Luke later admitted to Wendy that he had previously been in a relationship with Steven, Ethan’s friend.

However, in 2019, when his brother Lee Posner (the man who raped Victoria) found out he was dating a man, he began to beat him up.

Luke pushed Lee off him and Lee fell and hit his head and fell unconscious. He soon woke up but left the house.

Later, Victoria’s brother Robert hit Lee over the head with a shovel and knocked him unconscious.

Lee later died in hospital and Robert was given life with a minimum of 14 years in prison.

Last week, Luke admitted to Victoria he had been talking to men on a dating app and catfished Ethan.

Furious, she told his to go and stay at his mum’s house.

When does Luke leave Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode (Monday, June 14 2021) Luke admitted to Wendy that he hadn’t told Victoria the whole truth about what happened with Lee and his relationship with Steven.

Wendy decided to tell Victoria the whole truth and Luke turned up during their conversation.

Heartbroken, Victoria told Luke their relationship was built on lies and ended their relationship.

Luke was furious with his mum and told her if he couldn’t be with Victoria then there was no reason for him to be in the village.

He told Wendy to get his stuff from Victoria’s and then he would be leaving the next day, but is this the last we’ll see of Luke?

Is he leaving Emmerdale for good?

It has recently been reported that Max Parker is leaving Emmerdale after two years on the show.

According to The Sun, the actor will be leaving in the coming weeks.

A source told the publication: “Max was never going to stay on the soap for years.

“He’s ambitious and a talented guy – he’s already auditioning for new roles and excited for the future.

“But never say never – there’s always a chance he could return one day.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Emmerdale reps for comment.

This week’s episode of Emmerdale are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale airs this week on Wednesday (June 16) at 6.45pm followed by an hour long episode on Thursday (June 17) at 8pm.

