Emmerdale star Chelsea Halfpenny has revealed she is engaged to boyfriend James Baxter.

The actress, 29, shared the exciting news as she showed off her ring on Instagram yesterday (June 13).

Chelsea departed Emmerdale as Amy Wyatt in 2013, while James also starred in the soap as Jake Doland from 2007 until 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Halfpenny (@chelseahalfpenny)

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter get engaged

Alongside a shot of the pair looking overjoyed, Chelsea gushed over her new fiancé, 30.

She also shared a snap from their teenage years.

Meanwhile, a third showed the couple laughing in a garden.

He liked it so he went and put a friggin ring on it

The former Casualty star captioned the photos: “He liked it so he went and put a friggin ring on it!!!!!!!!

“Obv changed his name to ‘FIANCÈ’ immediately on my phone.

“Also congrats to my 14-year-old self on managing to get the boy with the spikey hair that she fancied so much.”

Chelsea Halfpenny has revealed her engagement to James Baxter (Credit: Instagram Story/chelseahalfpenny)

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Chelsea and James’ former Emmerdale co-stars.

In the comments, Charley Webb wrote: “Basically the best news of life.”

Natalie Jamieson said: “Ahhh congratulations lovely people x x x.”

Read more: Chelsea Halfpenny: Emmerdale and Casualty star looks unrecognisable with new hair

Eden Taylor-Draper added: “YES YES YES.”

In addition, Isabel Hodgins shared: “Oh Chels!!!!!! Amazing news!!! Love you both!! Xxxx.”

Sammy Winward penned: “The best news in life!!!! So happy for you both. The dreamiest couple and that ring!! Actual heaven.”

Former Emmerdale star Chelsea shared the happy news on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When did Emmerdale stars Chelsea and James start dating?

The happy couple first confirmed their romance in October 2018.

Despite both appearing on Emmerdale, James landed a part before his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea previously turned down the offer to return to the soap as character Amy.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, June 14 2021

Instead, the actress was replaced by Natalie Jamieson.

Chelsea previously told Digital Spy of a potential return: “No, I’m not – I’m definitely not.”

In addition, she added: “There are other things in my career that I’d like to do. For now, it’s a ‘no’.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.