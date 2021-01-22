Chelsea Halfpenny, who is known for her roles in Emmerdale and Casualty, looks unrecognisable with dark hair.

The actress, who usually has blonde hair, recently posted a video of herself singing on Twitter ahead of her virtual Leave A Light On concert.

And it appears she has gone for a much shorter hairstyle and dyed her hair dark.

Come and watch my right hand completely upstage me as ‘The Claw’ at my ‘Leave a light on’ 🌟 concert on -Tuesday 19th Jan- for @LJProds **TICKET LINK IN BIO** pic.twitter.com/PCW6aSFNSY — Chelsea Halfpenny (@ChelseaHP) January 16, 2021

Her former Emmerdale co-stars commented on the video.

Sammy Winward, who played Katie Sugden, tweeted: “So beautiful, your voice and you.”

Chelsea has changed up her hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Norton, who plays Amy’s mum Kerry, responded to Sammy saying: “I’ll second that.”

Sian Reece-Williams, who played Gennie Walker, added: “One of my fave songs x.”

Who did Chelsea play in Emmerdale and Casualty?

In the ITV soap, Chelsea played Amy Wyatt from 2010 until 2013.

During Chelsea’s time playing the character, Amy was fostered by Val and Eric Pollard.

After a night with Cain Dingle, teenager Amy fell pregnant. She ended up putting her son, Kyle, up for adoption, but when she discovered his foster parents had died, she got back in contact with the family.

The actress played Amy in Emmerdale for three years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2013, Amy tried to flee to Ireland with her son. Cain got Amy to leave their son behind, but Amy left.

In 2019, Kerry went to Ireland with Marlon, Jessie and Paddy to look for her daughter and she found her.

The role of Amy was taken over by actress Natalie Ann Jamison. Amy returned to the village and started to see Kyle again.

Chelsea also played Alicia in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

After leaving Emmerdale, Chelsea joined the cast of Casualty as Alicia Munroe. But in 2019, she left the BBC medical drama.

She went on to play Judy in the West End Dolly Parton show 9 to 5: The Musical.

Last year, she was a narrator in the TV series Night Force.

Chelsea is dating fellow Emmerdale actor James Baxtor, who played Jake Doland from 2007 until 2009.

