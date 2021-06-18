During the Euros, Emmerdale will be uploading the full week’s episodes to ITV Hub each week, but when do new episodes of Emmerdale drop on ITV Hub?

On Monday (June 14) ITV uploaded this week’s episodes of Emmerdale to ITV Hub.

While the episodes are available on ITV Hub, they continued to air throughout the week, at slightly different times due to the Euros.

This week’s episodes of Emmerdale are on ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

If you’ve already watched all of this week’s episodes, the good news is you won’t have to wait long till the next lot of episodes are uploaded.

On Monday (June 21) ITV will be uploading all of next week’s episodes.

When is Emmerdale on next week?

If you would prefer to wait until the soaps air, here is the schedule for next week.

There is an episode on Sunday (June 20) which airs at 7.30pm. However this episode is already on ITV Hub.

New episodes will be uploaded on Monday (Credit: ITV)

On Monday (June 21) Emmerdale will be on for an hour at 8pm. There will be another hour long episode at 8pm on Wednesday (June 23).

On Thursday (June 24) there will be two half an hour episodes. The first episode will be at 7.30pm and the second will air at 8.30pm.

On Friday (June 25) there will be a half an hour episode at 7pm.

SPOILERS: What happens in next week’s Emmerdale?

Next week Noah discovers Will has Diazepam in his toolbox and tells Jamie.

Jamie gets photographic evidence and shows Kim. She’s heartbroken to think Will is the one who’s been poisoning her.

Later she asks him why he has Diazepam and he tells her it’s for his nerves, but she isn’t buying it.

Jamie gets to Home Farm he’s horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor (Credit: ITV)

Kim comes up with a plan to catch Will spiking her drink on camera. When Will is called up to Home Farm on his day off it looks like he’s falling into her trap.

Later Jamie receives a call from Home Farm and rushes off, worried.

As he gets to Home Farm he’s horrified to find Will being arrested and Kim’s lifeless body on the floor.

Soon a body bag is being unzipped ready for her body…

This week’s episodes are all available to watch on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

