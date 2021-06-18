Emmerdale SPOILERS: Billy in danger as he’s accused of being a paedophile?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Jacob accuses Billy of being a paedophile.

Over the last few weeks Leanna has been doing personal training sessions with Billy Fletcher.

Despite her being in a relationship with Jacob, who has spent the last six months in Portugal, it’s become clear the teenager has a crush on Billy.

Leanna has been having personal training sessions with Billy (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Diane confides in Gabby about Liam and the voicemails Bernice left, leaving Gabby concerned for her mum.

Later Gabby is drawn into Jacob and Leanna’s argument and she can’t help but embellish in the facts about Liam and Bernice to attack Leanna.

Meanwhile David is left reeling by Meena’s sense of urgency after she suggests moving in.

Meena wants to move in with David (Credit: ITV)

Later he tells her that she’ll have to wait a few weeks as he’s worried about Jacob and wants some time alone with him.

Meena grits her teeth and tries to hide her displeasure.

Emmerdale spoilers: Billy accused of being a paedophile

Later Billy is angry when Jacob confronts him about Leanna. Leanna told Jacob about her crush on Billy, leaving him furious.

Jacob makes out Billy to be a paedophile, leaving him horrified.

Soon Leanna walks in on the confrontation and his also horrified by the accusation Jacob has made.

Jacob accuses Billy of being paedophile (Credit: ITV)

Later Leanna asks Jacob to give their relationship another chance, but he shoots her down harshly.

She leaves upset, but as soon as she goes, Jacob drops his façade and it’s clear that he still loves her too.

Meanwhile a jealous Meena begins to see Jacob as an obstacle to her and David’s happiness.

