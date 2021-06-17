Emmerdale fans heard a familiar song during Thursday’s episode of the soap as Bernice Blackstock had a bridal meltdown.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a subtle nod to rival soap Neighbours.

During the episode, Bernice was seen trying on her wedding gown.

While she was looking at herself, she was listening to a song that would be very familiar to some fans.

Bernice sang along to the classic track (Credit: ITV)

What wedding song was Bernice singing on Emmerdale?

Bernice was playing the song Suddenly by Angry Anderson.

The song was first released in 1987 and became a big hit in the UK the following year.

It charted in the Top 5 after it was selected by Kylie Minogue to feature in an episode of Neighbours.

It was used in the episode where Scott and Charlene finally walked down the aisle together.

A popular misconception about the song is that it was written especially for Neighbours.

However, it was written over a year before the episode aired.

The song once featured on Neighbours (Credit: BBC)

Kylie said at the time that she pushed for the song’s inclusion because she felt that it was “lyrically beautiful”.

The song’s legacy led to it becoming a popular wedding staple, hence why Bernice was playing the classic track while trying on wedding gowns.

In 2011, it was featured on the Now! series release titled “NOW That’s What I Call a Wedding”, a compilation of famous wedding songs.

A cover version was released in 2010 by Aussie singer Sam Clark.

Sam played Ringo Brown on Neighbours at the time.

His version was playing during the October 13, 2010 episode of the soap when his character married Donna Freedman.

Donna was played by Hollywood actress Margot Robbie.

