Emmerdale star Laura Norton posts touching Father’s Day message to Mark Jordon

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has paid tribute to her partner Mark Jordon on Father’s Day.

The Kerry Wyatt actress posted a series of pictures of former soap star Mark on her Instagram.

In the touching post she included pictures of their baby, and also Mark’s eldest two children.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the most phenomenal father I have ever met.

“Your love knows no bounds whatsoever and you are a daddy of dreams.

“Thank you for everything, the love, safety, generosity, protection, laughs, ridiculous eccentricity and pure joy every day. Love you.”

Laura’s post touched fans – with her co-stars Fiona Wade and Michelle Hardwick both calling it “beautiful”.

The pair welcomed their son Jesse into the world in January.

She posted the news on Instagram, writing: “So on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world.

“It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had a probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown.

“He is perfect and we’re all so happy to welcome him to the fam. Jesse Jordon we’re all head over heels in love with you.”

Mark and Laura began dating after meeting on the set of Emmerdale in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura added: “@daddyjordon you were the best birthing partner, would absolutely not be in one piece without you and @roh_birthcentre are amazing!

“All the girls but especially Amy, our midwife who is some sort of superhero.”

Emmerdale’s Laura Norton and Mark Jordon’s love story

Mark and Laura began dating after meeting on the set of Emmerdale in 2014.

Heartbeat star Mark played Dan Spencer’s brother Daz on and off from 2014 until 2019.

The couple welcomed their son in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement and in August 2o2o, they revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Mark already has two older children Joseph and Poppy from his relationship to actress Siobhan Finneran.

