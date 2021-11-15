Coronation Street is not on tonight (Monday, November 15), however it will resume from tomorrow (Tuesday, November 16).

And let us tell you, viewers look forward to this week?

Kelly in danger as she finds herself sleeping on the streets?

Kelly ends up sleeping on the streets (Credit: ITV)

Poor Kelly continues to lurch from one awful situation to the next.

Having abandoned her nightmare accommodation, she prepares to spend a night on the streets.

After spotting the phone she pinched from Amy is low on juice, she goes to a nearby hotel to charge.

But the suspicious receptionist demands to know which room she’s a guest in.

As a sleazy man named Alan tells her she’s welcome in his room any time, Kelly does a runner.

However, after discovering her stuff has been pinched, Kelly goes back to the hotel and knocks on Alan’s door. What sort of danger is she in?

Tyrone and Isla’s date doesn’t go to plan

Isla’s husband isn’t happy to see her on a date with Ty (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone meets new admirer Isla for lunch in Speed Daal and they hit it off.

However when they leave, a man approaches and explains he’s Isla’s husband.

He soon punches Tyrone and sends him flying.

Fiz and Phill witness the punch and rush to help Ty.

Later Fiz tells her ex not to beat himself up as it appears Isla has a reputation for copping off with other dads behind her husband’s back.

Tyrone devastated by Phill’s news

When Phill reveals he’s been offered a log cabin in Aviemore over Christmas, Tyrone masks his disappointment and assures the girls they will love it.

Daisy babysits Bertie

When Daniel reveals the childminder has let him down, Jenny suggests Daisy could step in.

In the café Daisy takes selfies with Bertie and posts them online.

Adam warns Daniel that Daisy is using Bertie to boost her internet profile.

However Daniel thanks Daisy and hopes they can spend more time together!

Jenny gets news after Johnny’s funeral

Jenny, Daisy and Carla attend Johnny’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Roy turns on best friend Carla Connor

Johnny’s funeral takes place and Carla and Jenny both give a heartfelt eulogy.

At the wake, Jenny knocks back the wine leaving Carla concerned.

Jenny tells Daisy that she’s the sole beneficiary in Johnny’s will and he’s left her £20k.

Jenny asserts she doesn’t deserve the money and reckons Daisy is after both Johnny and Daniel’s money, leaving Daisy in tears.

Max makes insensitive comments to Sam

Summer helps Max with his science project who reveals he’s working on a film in his own time.

Max shows David the science project, and he is delighted Summer is having such a positive influence on him.

Later Nick tells Sam they’re moving back to the flat.

When Max makes some insensitive remarks alluding to Natasha’s death, Nick is furious.

Leanne assures Nick that Sam will be fine with family support, but he later refuses to engage.

Max’s short film leaves Summer horrified

Later Sam’s face lights up at the sight of his telescope but his smile fades when Nick reveals Max and Lily will be joining them.

Meanwhile Max finishes up his film and uploads it.

Summer, Roy and Nina are horrified to see it’s a documentary of the night of the sewer collapse suggesting a conspiracy theory linking Johnny and Natasha’s deaths.

Summer rails at Max and tells him to take it down for Sam’s sake.

Lily in danger

Meanwhile Lily locks Sam out on the balcony and dangles the key in front of him.

As Lily sucks on the lollipop and taunts Sam through the glass door, suddenly the lollipop comes away from the stick causing Lily to choke.

Max takes a swing at David

Having found out about the video, David has a go at Max.

David orders Max to hand his phone over, but Max takes a swing at his dad before stomping upstairs.

Debbie gives Ray an ultimatum

Debbie visits Ray in prison (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why Emmerdale and Coronation Street aren’t on again tonight – and when they ARE back

Tim visits Faye in prison and later tells Sally his concerns about his daughter.

Sally shares her worries about Faye to Debbie and wonders if they should pay Ray a visit in the hope he might confess to the sexual assault.

Debbie visits Ray in prison and tells him that unless he pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Faye, she will report him to the police for the death of Johnny Connor.

Debbie tells Ray that she knows he paid Colin to create the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden so he’s got until the end of he day to choose manslaughter or sexual assault.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.