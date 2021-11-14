Coronation Street SPOILERS: Roy Cropper turns on best friend Carla Connor

Coronation Street will see a rare event next week when Roy Cropper loses his temper.

The kindly cafe owner is usually the calmest man in all of soapland but he will lose it next week and turn on his surrogate daughter Carla Connor.

Roy Cropper snaps at Carla Connor next week on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have watched over the last month as Roy has been pushed to breaking point.

He discovered Abi Franklin’s plan to murder Corey Brent and set out to stop her.

Roy was successful at talking Abi down during the devastating Horror-Nation Street events.

And he even saved her life from a collapsing sinkhole.

But in the destruction the gun Abi had bought was washed away and thought lost.

However viewers know it was found by drug dealer Harvey Gaskell and used to shoot and kill Natasha Blakeman.

Fans also know that Roy felt forced to break his own moral code – and he lied to the police to protect Abi.

However the truth has now emerged and with it the police have been brought back into Roy’s life.

And it’s safe to say he’s not coping well.

Next week on Corrie as Carla vents about her dad Johnny cutting her out of his will, it’s too much for Roy.

Carla will be devastated that Roy has turned on her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy Cropper loses it with Carla Connor

He snaps at her and puts her in her place – raging at her insensitivity.

But will Carla be able to forgive him? Or is this a new more dangerous Roy Cropper?

Actor David Neilson has previously teased that Roy is more than capable of being a murderer himself.

“I think as Roy, the rational person that he is, living by this moral code, he would believe in rationality and the system to care of it,” he told ED! and other media.

“But if something happens, like all of us really, if something happens to me and mine, I think he’s capable of anything.

“I think he could be quite dangerous. I remember him attacking Gary Windass with a baseball or cricket bat!”

