What time is Emmerdale on tonight? ITV makes change to tonight’s scheduling

ITV have revealed a change to tonight’s schedule (Thursday, October 27th), cutting its usual episode of Emmerdale short. What time is Emmerdale on?

Emmerdale usually airs in an hour-long slot on Thursdays.

However, tonight’s episode will only be half an hour long.

This is because ITV are airing the annual Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

But what time will it air?

And what will happen on tonight’s episode?

In Emmerdale tonight, David returns to the village (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale will be on from 7:30-8:00pm tonight.

ITV will then air the Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards from 8pm – 10pm.

Emmerdale will air as normal tomorrow night (Friday October 28th).

But what is due to happen on this episode of the soap?

Mack is perturbed to see Chloe talking with Charity (Credit: ITV)

What will happen on Emmerdale tonight?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Chloe is feeling alone and isolated.

When he sees Chloe talking to Charity, Mackenzie is terrified that his secret is going to come out.

Meanwhile, Kerry grows irritated by Chloe’s insistence on holding Mack accountable for his actions.

When she confronts Chloe, she is taken aback to learn that she plans to move to Leeds.

How will she react?

Will Chloe tell her that she is pregnant?

Elsewhere, Chas resolves to leave town with Al soon.

Will the secret lovers finally leave the village?

As David worries about the damage to his business, Bernice comes up with a proposition (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, David returns to the village in the wake of the storm.

Bernice tells him that he needs to start attracting customers again.

While David worries about the setback to the business, Bernice comes up with an idea to pull the village together.

Finally, Leyla is evasive when Victoria asks her if she plans on seeing Liam.

She has recently returned to the village following some time away.

Will she go to see Liam?

