Chas and Chloe looking worried in Emmerdale
Soaps

What time is Emmerdale on tonight? ITV makes change to tonight’s scheduling

Tonight's episode of Emmerdale will be shorter than usual

By Joel Harley

ITV have revealed a change to tonight’s schedule (Thursday, October 27th), cutting its usual episode of Emmerdale short. What time is Emmerdale on?

Emmerdale usually airs in an hour-long slot on Thursdays.

However, tonight’s episode will only be half an hour long.

This is because ITV are airing the annual Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

But what time will it air?

And what will happen on tonight’s episode?

David and Bernice talk
In Emmerdale tonight, David returns to the village (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale will be on from 7:30-8:00pm tonight.

ITV will then air the Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards from 8pm – 10pm.

Emmerdale will air as normal tomorrow night (Friday October 28th).

But what is due to happen on this episode of the soap?

Mackenzie learning against the bar as Chloe walks by
Mack is perturbed to see Chloe talking with Charity (Credit: ITV)

What will happen on Emmerdale tonight?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Chloe is feeling alone and isolated.

When he sees Chloe talking to Charity, Mackenzie is terrified that his secret is going to come out.

Meanwhile, Kerry grows irritated by Chloe’s insistence on holding Mack accountable for his actions.

When she confronts Chloe, she is taken aback to learn that she plans to move to Leeds.

How will she react?

Will Chloe tell her that she is pregnant?

Elsewhere, Chas resolves to leave town with Al soon.

Will the secret lovers finally leave the village?

Bernice talks to David
As David worries about the damage to his business, Bernice comes up with a proposition (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, David returns to the village in the wake of the storm.

Bernice tells him that he needs to start attracting customers again.

While David worries about the setback to the business, Bernice comes up with an idea to pull the village together.

Finally, Leyla is evasive when Victoria asks her if she plans on seeing Liam.

She has recently returned to the village following some time away.

Will she go to see Liam?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sam injured in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Sam Dingle’s recovery leaves fans baffled
Jane McDonald looking shocked
Jane McDonald breaks silence on ‘new Downing Street job’ as fans rush to congratulate her
Jay Blades frowning and King Charles talking on The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop viewers left shocked over King Charles’ manner during special episode
Paul O'Grady smiles outside ITV Studios
Paul O’Grady fans gush as he shares touching news: ‘Bring on the tears!’
Hamza Yassin talking to the camera in Strictly VT
Strictly star Hamza Yassin makes ‘exciting’ announcement as he’s tipped to win
Eamonn Holmes wearing a blue suit
Eamonn Holmes delivers bad news amid recovery following surgery