What time are the soaps on this Christmas Day?

Christmas Day is an exciting time for many. One of the main things people look forward to is the soaps.

Every year Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders deliver some fantastic Christmas episodes.

But what time are the soaps on on Christmas Day?

Here is everything you need to know.

What time are the soaps on on Christmas Day?

On Christmas Day, Emmerdale will air at the slightly earlier time of 6pm on ITV.

Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders will all air on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

This is an hour long episode and will be followed by Coronation Street at 7pm. Corrie will also be on for an hour.

Meanwhile EastEnders will air at a later time of 9.10pm on BBC One. The episode is around 50 minutes long and will finish at 10pm.

Boxing day

This year, Boxing Day falls on a Saturday. There will be no Emmerdale or Coronation Street on the 26th.

EastEnders is on on Boxing Day (Credit: BBC)

However, EastEnders will be airing a Boxing Day episode at 8.45pm. This will be a 20 minutes long.

New Year’s week

On Monday, December 28 Emmerdale starts at 7pm. at Coronation Street will follow at 7.30pm and be an hour long.

EastEnders will start on BBC One at 8.35pm.

On Tuesday, December 29 Emmerdale starts at 7pm on ITV. EastEnders will air 7.30pm on BBC One.

Emmerdale on New Year’s Eve will be an hour (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday December 30th, Emmerdale starts at 7pm again. After, at 7.30pm, another hour long Coronation Street episode will air.

On New Year’s Eve, Emmerdale will start slightly later at 7.30pm and will be an hour long. Corrie will follow at 8.30pm for half an hour.

EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm. So we recommend fans of both Emmerdale and EastEnders set their boxes to record.

Some soap episodes will clash (Credit: ITV)

The New Year’s Day Emmerdale episode will start at 7pm and be an hour long. The Coronation Street episode will also be an hour-long and start at 8pm.

EastEnders New Year’s Day episode will also start at 8pm and be an hour long, clashing with Corrie, so make sure to hit record if you’re a fan of both.

