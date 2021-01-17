Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has revealed she wants to date Alesha Dixon after coming out as pansexual, but what is a pansexual?

Kimberly played Daniel Osbourne’s love interest Nicky Wheatley in the ITV soap up until September and she is set to appear on Celebs Go Dating in an effort to find love.

But after previously coming out as bisexual, Kimberly has now clarified her sexual orientation.

Kimberly is appearing on Celebs Go Dating and starred in Corrie (Credit: Lime Pictures)

What did Kimberly say?

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “I have dated people who are male, female, transgender.

“Gender is completely irrelevant to me. We’re all on different spectrums. There are many qualities about me I would deem just as much male as female. It’s about the person, not what sex they were born. I just fancy everybody.”

And she’s got her dream date already fixed – Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

She declared: “Alesha does not have a bad angle on her. She’s beautiful.”

Kimberly Hart-Simpson says Alesha Dixon is her dream woman (Credit: ITV)

What is a pansexual?

As Kimberly explained, pansexuality is sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

According to Wikipedia: “Pansexual people may refer to themselves as gender-blind, asserting that gender and sex are not determining factors in their romantic or sexual attraction to others.”

The actress played Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Kimberly Hart-Simpson opens up about sexuality

While Kimberly exited Corrie back in September, the door has been left open for her sex worker character Nicky.

Back in June, Kimberly opened up about being bisexual.

She appeared on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly to talk about her character.

During the interview, the actress talked about a dress she designed for her best friend and former Hollyoaks star Jessica Ellis.

It was a rainbow-themed design which Jessica wore on the red carpet and Kimberly explained that it was a really important moment for her as she is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was during pride month as well, so it was really important that we were representing the LGBTQ community and I’m part of that as well.

“I represent the B so for me to do that was really, really important.

“This was sort of the discovery of when I was learning to sew, so she put a lot of trust in me to do that.”

