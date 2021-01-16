Coronation Street is going to have a murder mystery on its hands when Ray Crosby disappears.

The property developer has made an enemy of most of the cobbles.

Next week on the ITV soap, Ray will find himself blackmailed by Abi Franklin after she records him bribing the planning committee chair.

Ray drugs Abi – but it’s him who disappears (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ray to leave Abi for dead

However she will give him a choice of either confessing to the attempted rape of Faye Windass or going down for his bribery.

Unfortunately Ray will get the upper hand and Abi will be left for dead.

He will drug her and take the recording to keep his evil secrets, but when Debbie Webster discovers what he’s doing things take a dark turn.

The Metro claims that Ray will be at the centre of a murder mystery when he disappears.

A TV source told the publication the showdown between Abi and Ray won’t be the “final act of this sorry tale”.

Ray Crosby has made multiple enemies on the street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Ray Crosby to disappear

“If you thought that the death jeopardy ends with this scene then think again,” they added.

It leads to someone going missing and a real mystery of whether they are alive or dead.

“Ray is a huge danger to everyone and perhaps even to himself and when presented with a situation he can’t get out of, fans will be shocked by the lengths he will go to.

“And the actions of other characters may also come as a surprise. It leads to someone going missing and a real mystery of whether they are alive or dead – and if they have been murdered. But again, that won’t be the final twist as more characters are pulled in.”

Apparently, as the story reaches its peak in coming weeks, “more than one person may be staring death in the face”.

Is Ray really dead? Did Debbie kill him? Will Faye Windass have got the right victim this time?

Or is he faking his death to escape justice?

