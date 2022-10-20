Butch and Emily Dingle were one of the best loved couples in Emmerdale. But who were they are what happened to them?

In tonight’s episode of the soap (Thursday, October 20) a carving in a piece of wood with the names Butch and Emily could be seen.

But who were they and what happened to the couple?

Who are Butch and Emily in Emmerdale?

Francis Albert Dingle was the son of Zak and Nellie Dingle.

He was nicknamed Butch by his dad when he was six. Zak called him Butch because he was ‘too sensitive’ and wanted him to ‘man up’.

During his early years in the village, Butch had a reputation for being something of a bully and a trouble maker.

When he got older, he became fixated with his cousin, Mandy Dingle, and they married. But Mandy only married Butch for financial reasons and was never in love with him.

They divorced and Butch fell in love with Emily Wylie.

Emily and Butch were a much-loved couple (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Butch and Emily’s relationship

The pair bonded as they both considered themselves to be misfits. With Emily’s love, Butch finally mellowed completely and they looked set to get their happy ever after.

Meanwhile, Emily had grown up with her father, John, and lived a very sheltered life.

Her mum died when she was just two years old and John was determined to keep their daughter safe.

But his over-protectiveness made Emily a bit of an oddball, scared of the outside world. Her life changed however when she took a job at the post office in Emmerdale. And met Butch.

The pair fell deeply in love but then fate stepped in.

Butch and Emily were happy together (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Butch die in Emmerdale?

Butch sadly died in 2000 when he was involved in a mini bus crash. He was a passenger when it was hit by an out of control lorry.

In devastating scenes, reminiscent of Liv Dingle‘s recent death, Butch was told his injuries were too severe to treat.

He and Emily married on his deathbed in hospital, with Marlon as best man and Ashley Thomas performing the ceremony.

Butch and Emily shared emotional vows, with Butch telling their gathered friends and family how Emily had made his cold heart warm.

He died moments later, with Emily by his side.

Butch died moments after saying ‘I do’ (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened to Emily?

Emily was obviously broken by Butch’s death and grieved for a long time. S

he eventually met a new man called Ed. But while everyone thought they were a great couple, Emily wasn’t feeling it.

Instead, she fell into bed with Paddy Kirk, a close friend of her and Butch’s. The couple ended up growing closer and eventually sprung a surprise wedding on the village.

Emily and Paddy fostered a young teen called Debbie Jones, who turned out to be the daughter of Cain and Charity. By then the marriage was in trouble and Paddy started an affair with Emily’s boss, Viv.

She and Paddy split when news of the affair broke. Emily was set to leave the village, but decided to stay when she helped Debbie give birth to baby Sarah.

Emily eventually left, taking Sarah with her, after being attacked by Cain and begged to take the baby by Debbie.

She returned in 2006 but left again in 2007 to become a vicar in Manchester.

