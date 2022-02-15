What happened to Roy Glover in Emmerdale?

Roy Glover in Emmerdale was part of one of the show’s most iconic families.

He was the son of Ned and Jan, and younger brother to Dave and Linda.

He was married to Kelly Windsor, and along with his family, he was at the heart of many dramatic storylines in the mid 1990s.

Roy was in Emmerdale for six years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who played Roy Glover?

Roy was played by Nicky Evans. He was just 15 when he joined the show as teenager Roy – the youngest of the three Glover kids.

After leaving the Dales he went on to have roles in all sorts of television shows including The Royal and The Bill.

And in 2006 he landed the long-running part of Shane Maguire in Shameless.

Most recently, Nicky starred in the feature film Evie.

Music fan Nicky is 42 years old.

Did Roy Glover marry Kelly Windsor?

Roy was a surly teenager when his family moved to the village from not far away.

His brother, Dave Glover, was always involved in dramas from his romance with Kim Tate to his marriage to Kathy.

Dave was killed in a fire in 1996, and sister Linda Glover – who was married to Biff Fowler by then – was killed in a car accident a year later.

Roy and Kelly got married (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Roy began to get close to former schoolfriend Kelly Windsor and the pair became an item.

Kelly had a brief romance with her stepbrother Scott Windsor before she got together with Roy and he wasn’t happy when Roy and Kelly began planning a wedding.

The pair tied the knot but Kelly and Scott couldn’t resist each other. When Roy went to prison – for a theft actually committed by Kelly – their affair ramped up again.

Though Kelly came clean when Roy came out, they tried to reconcile.

When did Roy Glover leave Emmerdale?

In 1999, after divorcing his wife Jan, Roy’s dad Ned moved to Ibiza to run a wine bar.

So when things got tricky in the village with Roy and Kelly, they decided they were going to follow him to the sun.

Roy dumped Kelly at the airport (Credit: ITV)

But Kelly was plotting to swindle poor Ned out of his business.

When they got to the airport, Roy realised he was making a mistake and dumped Kelly.

What happened to Roy Glover?

Despite giving Kelly the elbow at the airport, Roy didn’t change his plans.

Read more: Who is Jamie Tate in Emmerdale?

He headed off to the sunshine to work in his dad’s wine bar.

What’s Roy Glover doing now?

As far as we know, Roy’s still sunning himself in Ibiza. Though his brother Dave got a mention in Emmerdale recently when Kim was reminiscing about their affair, poor Roy barely gets a mention now.

We’d like to see the Glovers back where they belong (Credit: ITV)

Perhaps Roy and his parents could return to the village – though Emmerdale’s not proved too lucky for the Glovers in the past.

We’d love to see them back in the thick of the action!

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!