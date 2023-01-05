Star of Neighbours and A country Practice, Joan Sydney has died aged 83.

Her death was ‘peaceful’ on December 28, 2022, her friend and former colleague Sally-Anne Upton has revealed.

Sally-Anne revealed the news on her Facebook page with a lengthy statement.

She began: “My darling colleague and long-time friend Joan Sydney passed away peacefully last Wednesday, 28 December 2022 and I want to pay tribute to her.”

Sally-Anne then continued to detail times they starred together.

“Our friendship blossomed and I would delight in spending time with Joan and Maggie wherever they lived, enjoying their fabulous hospitality, they were hilarious raconteurs, great cooks and their gardens looking spectacular!”

She concluded: “Thank you for all you have taught me, love, friendship, many memories shared that will be treasured forever RIP DARLING JOAN.”

Joan will not be having a funeral, Sally-Anne revealed: “As per her wishes, she will be cremated privately and there will be no funeral ceremony or memorial to attend.”

Valda was a Neighbours ‘icon’ (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Tributes pour in to Joan Sydney

Friends, fans and former colleagues have all paid tribute to Joan on social media.

“Oh no…This is terrible news indeed. Comedy is never as easy as it looks and this lady made it look effortless. I adored her. Vale Joan Sydney,” wrote Home and Away star Shane Withington.

A fan shared: “RIP Joan Sydney. Her role as Valda Sheergold will always be one of the most ICONIC recurring guest characters in Neighbours’ history!”

“I am so sorry to learn Joan Sydney has passed away. My sympathies go out to her family, friends and all whom knew her in the business and beyond. Thank you for your service to entertainment. Rest In Peace Joan,” said one more.

Another added: “Totally shocked that Joan Sydney who played Matron Sloan in A Country Practice has passed away. Another Australian icon of the 80s gone… RIP.”

Valda was Lyn’s mother and Steph’s grandmother (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Who was Joan Sydney in Neighbours?

Joan Sydney played Valda Sheergold in Neighbours.

She appeared in the soap between 2002 and 2008.

She was the mother of long-standing regular Lyn Scully, but had given her up at birth.

Lyn was raised by Valda’s sister, Connie and her husband Henry, and saw them as her parents.

During her stints on the soap, Valda tried it on with both Harold Bishop and Lou Carpenter. However, she went on to marry Charlie Cassidy instead.

Joan was also famous for playing Matron Sloane in Australian medical drama A Country Practice from 1983 until 1990.

She won a Silver Logie Award for Most Popular Actress for the role in 1989.

