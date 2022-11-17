Neighbours is set to return to screens in 2023 following its axe from Channel 5 earlier this year.

The Australian soap aired its final episode in July 2023 after 37 years on air.

But in a shock twist, Neighbours is returning for a new series next year.

Neighbours is coming back in 2023 (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

What do we know about Neighbours 2023 return?

Neighbours fans were left devastated when the soap was cancelled.

Following its finale, streaming service Amazon Freevee started conversations with Fremantle.

Now Amazon Freevee will be the new home of the Ramsay Street soap.

It will air exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and USA, as well as hold streaming rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons.

The series is also due to stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new episodes.

Neighbours will be streaming on Amazon Freevee (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

When is Neighbours coming back and will the old cast return?

Neighbours stars Stefan Davies, who played Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher, who played Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburn, who played Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney, who played Toadie Rebecchi have been announced to be returning reprising their roles.

Meanwhile Jason Herbison is set to return as executive producer.

Production will begin early next year and the world premier will be in the second half of 2023.

Laura Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming for Amazon Studios said in a statement: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive favourite moments.

We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences.

“We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Production will begin early next year (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

Fremantle’s new partnership

Global CEO of Fremantle Jennifer Mullin added: “Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world.

“We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee.

“Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee Platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing fans with new episodes.”

She continued: “This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”

What is Amazon Freevee and how can I watch it?

Amazon Freevee, which was previously known as IMDb TV, is a free, ad-supported streaming video (AVOD) platform with a library of TV shows and films available to watch.

Amazon Freevee will be the new home for Neighbours.

The streaming service is owned by Amazon.

Amazon Freevee is billing itself as a premium free streaming service that offers original programming with TV shows and films of different genres constantly being added to its library.

As an AVOD platform it requires no subscription.

It is available as a Prime Video channel or as a standalone app. But ads will play throughout a program, like it would with normal TV.

