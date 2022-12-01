Guy Pearce to star in Neighbours revival as he reveals ‘talks’ with the producers?

Actor Guy Pearce has teased a potential return to Neighbours, following news of the Aussie soap’s revival.

Speaking on This Morning, Guy told viewers that he has been contacted by producers of the soap to see whether he would be interested in appearing in the revival.

But could Guy Pearce return to Neighbours?

Guy appeared as Mike in the final episodes of Neighbours (Credit: Channel 5)

Guy Pearce teases potential Neighbours return

Neighbours was axed earlier this year – however, the show has been picked up for revival by Amazon, and is set to air on FreeVee next year.

It will air exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and USA, as well as streaming thousands of episodes from previous seasons.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new episodes.

Speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning, Guy addressed his future on Ramsay Street.

“I’ve actually had the producers of the show contact me,” he said.

He also said that he lives “a lot closer to Ramsay Street” now, so would be able to film episodes of the show.

As the series ended, Mike had moved back onto Ramsay Street with his daughter (Credit: Channel 5)

Could Mike Young return to Neighbours?

The final episode of Neighbours saw many fan favourite characters return to Ramsay Street, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as sweethearts Scott and Charlene.

Guy Pearce also reprised his role of Mike Young for the finale.

The episode saw Mike move back into his old home on Ramsay Street.

This would mean that, unless Mike is specifically written out, he should still reside on Ramsay Street.

“I’ve got to talk to Annie Jones as apparently we now live on the street,” he told Holly and Phil.

Mike and Scott were best mates (Credit: Grundy TV/Shutterstock)

Who was Mike Young on Neighbours?

Mike Young appeared on Neighbours from 1986 – 1989.

He was friends with Scott, and worked at the local coffee shop.

Mike and his mother were abused by his father, David, before being taken in by Daphne Lawrence and Des Clarke.

He left in 1988 to tour with his band. When he returned, he revealed that he and Jenny Owens were in a terrible motorcyle accident, which left her paralysed.

Mike eventually left Ramsay Street in 1989, to be with his sick mother.

He returned for the final three episodes of the show this year, visiting Erinsborough with his daughter.

And now, with Neighbours being revived, could Mike make future appearances on the show?

