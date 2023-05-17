The Dingles are all hypocrites and their latest stunt has left Emmerdale fans furious

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday May 16, 2023), Mack tried to grovel his way back into Charity’s life.

He entered the Woolpack and begged the Dingles to let him speak to her but they couldn’t have been less welcoming.

Now, Emmerdale fans have slammed the hypocrisy of the entire Dingle family over Mack as they cast him out of the family.

Mack didn’t get a warm welcome (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The Dingles condemned Mack

Last night, Mack was desperate to put things right with Charity and wanted the chance to explain himself to her.

Turning up at the Woolpack, Mack walked in to see the majority of the Dingle clan ready to attack him on Charity’s behalf.

He begged them to tell Charity that he was there. All he wanted was for five minutes to speak to her and justify his actions.

The Dingles told Mack to leave but Charity did come out briefly before telling him that they were over for good.

Fans aren’t happy with the Dingles’ treatment of Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam hypocrisy of the Dingles

Emmerdale fans have slammed the hypocrisy of the Dingles, noting that they’ve all done things that they’re not proud of. They’ve cheated many times between them and have done much worse too.

One fan wrote: “End of today’s Emmerdale… Mack has a point… virtually everyone in that room has been a criminal, has cheated/ had a kid with someone not their spouse… or all of the above.”

#Emmerdale….End of today's Emmerdale ….Mack has a point ..virtually everyone in that room has been a criminal, has cheated/had a kid with someone not their spouse …or all of the above. — GustavMahler-PKW (@GustavMahler) May 17, 2023

I actually feel sorry for Mack #emmerdale The Dingles are so perfect, you could write a book on what they've done. Hyprocites. Hope Mack doesn't give up but now not sure do want him back with Charity, and she's definitely no saint. — Ide McAuliffe (@doteen) May 16, 2023

I love how hypocritical the Dingles are standing there in their glass houses…🤣 Charity cheated on Ness

Chas cheated on Paddy

Cain cheated on Moira with Charity

Moira Cheated on Cain I ain’t Mack’s fan but there’s not one of them in that family that ain’t cheated #Emmerdale — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) May 16, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer commented: “I actually feel sorry for Mack. The Dingles are so perfect, you could write a book on what they’ve done. Hypocrites. Hope Mack doesn’t give up but now not sure I do want him back with Charity, she’s definitely no saint.”

A third person tweeted: “I love how hypocritical the Dingles are standing there in their glass houses… Charity cheated on Ness, Chas cheated on Paddy, Cain cheated on Moira with Charity, Moira cheated on Cain. I ain’t Mack’s fan but there’s not one of them in that family that ain’t cheated.”

Will Charity forgive Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Charity take Mack back?

Charity’s given Mack her wedding ring back and has told him that she wants nothing more to do with him.

However, she’s also not a saint when it comes to being faithful. Will she learn to forgive Mack and eventually take him back? Is the love still there?

