The Bay star Thomas Law has quit the crime drama to return to EastEnders. The actor is leaving after three years of playing police detective Eddie Martin.

The actor is making a shock return to the BBC One soap as Peter Beale. It is a role he last played more than a decade ago. It has been reported that his exit from The Bay will likely be written into the next series, due to film soon.

An ITV rep confirmed to the Daily Star: “Thomas won’t be appearing in the next series of The Bay.”

An insider went on the speculate: “Everyone at The Bay is sad about Tom leaving. He was really popular with his co-stars and the viewers.”

The actor made a shock return to the role of Peter last month. He was seen living in France with his dad Ian and his mum Cindy, despite her death 26 years previously.

The Bay star Thomas Law quits to rejoin EastEnders

And the return has been special for Thomas. He admitted he’s been desperate to return but never thought it would happen.

Thomas revealed: “Over the years, I had hoped for a return to the Square – although I never thought it would happen so it’s an absolute delight to be back in Walford as Peter Beale. It’s been great to see familiar and new faces, and I can’t wait to explore the character again in the wake of Cindy’s return. It’s an exciting time to return!”

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw confirmed that this is a permanent return. He said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Thomas back to the role of Peter Beale.

“Although his time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Beale family dynamics have changed immensely since he last left Walford.

“Viewers will soon learn the details relating to how he came to learn that his mum, Cindy, was in fact alive, and how he and dad, Ian, reconciled their differences.

“We’re delighted to have him back permanently, but one thing is for certain, the Beales’ comeback will be nothing less than explosive for the Square.”

Dayle Hudson previously played Peter until being axed last year. Before that Ben Hardy played the role.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

