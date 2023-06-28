Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, June 27), saw Lola’s family say their final goodbye to Lola at her funeral.

Afterwards, they all gathered back in the Square for a celebration barbecue in Lola’s honour.

However, EastEnders fans have now spotted a huge blunder in Lola’s funeral scenes and it involves Jay’s appearance.

Lola’s loved ones said one last goodbye (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: One final goodbye to Lola

Last night, Lola’s family attended her funeral at the crematorium to say one final goodbye to her.

Billy had decided not to go to the funeral but was later found at Jamie Mitchell’s grave, being persuaded to go after all.

At the funeral, Lola’s mum briefly turned up before being unable to face the service. Jay and Billy shared some words whilst Lexi read out a school project she wrote about her mum.

She then played a video montage showing some clips of her favourite memories of Lola.

Afterwards, everyone returned back to the Square for a celebration barbecue for Lola rather than a traditional wake.

Jay’s beard was gone before soon reappearing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan spot huge blunder in Lola funeral scenes

EastEnders fans have spotted a huge blunder in Lola’s funeral scenes after noticing a continuity error.

Jay had a beard at the funeral but once he arrived home to film an online video his beard was almost completely gone.

One EastEnders fan wrote: “Jay was so sad his tears dissolved his beard off.”

Jay’s beard in #Eastenders miraculously gone from one scene to the next. Check your #continuity #bbc — Andrew Lagowski (@lagowski) June 27, 2023

Jays beard is more on and off than he and Lola were… 💀 #EastEnders — BST (@BridgeStTroll) June 27, 2023

okay I have to say it. has ANYONE ELSE noticed the inconsistency of jay’s depression beard? there’s no way he left the funeral and had a shave before filming that video and talking to billy #EastEnders — grace 💖 (@gracebonnar) June 27, 2023

A second viewer added: “Jay’s beard in EastEnders miraculously gone from one scene to the next. Check your continuity BBC.”

Another person tweeted: “Jay’s beard is more on and off than he and Lola were…”

A fourth person wondered: “Okay I have to say it. Has ANYONE ELSE noticed the inconsistency of Jay’s depression beard? There’s no way he left the funeral and had a shave before filming that video and talking to Billy.”

Jay struggles (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How will Jay cope with his grief?

Tonight (Wednesday, June 28), Jay struggles to cope as he grieves Lola. Lexi worries about him and pushes Billy and Ben away as she keeps an eye on Jay.

Eventually, Jay agrees to move in with Callum and Ben alongside Lexi. But, can they all support each other through this tough time?

