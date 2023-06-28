EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shock exit to air after just a year in the soap

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 28), a shock exit is to air just a year after a character joined the soap. This episode has not yet aired on BBC One, but is already available to view on iPlayer.

Finlay Baker will leave the soap tonight after being threatened by Suki and Ravi.

But, how will Finlay ultimately leave Walford in EastEnders spoilers?

Finlay is forced out of the Square (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Finlay Baker leaves Walford

Last night (Tuesday, June 27), Suki and Ravi told Finlay that he had to leave Walford or Felix would end up dead.

Tonight, Finlay requests money from Suki if she wants him to go, otherwise he’ll tell Eve all about Vinny’s attempt to kill her by tampering with his car brakes.

Suki panics and gives Finlay what he wants. With this, Finlay has one last drink with his family before leaving the Square in his dad’s old car. Will he ever return?

Gina doesn’t handle the news well (Credit: BBC)

Anna tells Gina the truth about their mum

Gina comes round to the idea of hearing the truth about their mum but Anna makes out that it’s nothing important.

Elaine feels guilty and eventually tells Gina the truth about Rose, prompting Gina to get drunk at Peggy’s.

Soon, George worries when he hears that Gina now knows the truth. He has an emotional conversation with Gina and Anna and gives them more details about what happened when their mum left.

Both of the girls feel betrayed by their dad’s past actions. But, what does George reveal to them?

Ben’s in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben struggles after Lola’s funeral

As Jay struggles grieving for Lola, Lexi distances herself from Ben and Billy as she worries for Jay.

Callum then suggests that Jay should join Lexi in moving in with them but Ben doesn’t like the idea.

However, as Ben and Jay have an emotional conversation with each other, they agree that Jay can move in.

Over dinner, Ben worries as his discomfort around food becomes more obvious. But, how long can he hide his struggle?

