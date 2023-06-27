EastEnders' Callum, Phil, Jay and Ben are carrying Lola's coffin with the EastEnders logo
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Surprise comeback during Lola’s emotional funeral

Get yours tissues ready

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 27), there’s a surprise comeback during Lola’s emotional funeral.

As Lola’s loved ones say their final goodbyes, Lola’s mum turns up at the crematorium.

But, will Emma be welcomed with open arms at the funeral in EastEnders spoilers?

Patsy Kensit in EastEnders holding flowers
Patsy Kensit returns for Lola Pearce’s funeral in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Emma returns for Lola’s funeral

Tonight, Lola’s family prepare to say a final goodbye but Billy goes AWOL.

Emotions are high as Lola’s hearse turns up in the Square covered in colourful messages from her loved ones.

At the funeral, Jay and Lexi deliver some brave tributes to Lola. However, things are soon tense when Lola’s mum, Emma, makes a surprise arrival at the crematorium.

Honey encourages Emma to join the service, but Emma’s emotions become too much. Can she say a final goodbye to her daughter?

Anna hides the truth about Rose from Gina (Credit: BBC)

Anna hides the truth from Gina

The Knights prepare The Vic for Lola’s wake but Anna’s distracted by hiding the truth about Rose from Gina.

Anna almost reveals what she knows about their mum but Gina tells her that she doesn’t want to know anything.

However, she’s unaware of what exactly Anna is keeping from her. Will she ever find out?

Jay thanks Lola’s followers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay thanks Lola’s supporters

After Lola’s funeral, Lola’s friends and family return to Walford for a celebration of Lola’s life.

Jay goes back home and tries to record one last live stream to thank Lola’s online supporters. But, is this all too much for him to cope with?

They take a huge step forward (Credit: BBC)

Zack agrees to move in with Whitney

Reflecting on Lola’s death, Whitney realises how fragile life is and asks Zack to move in with her. Zack agrees to take this huge step forward in their relationship.

Will Billy Say Goodbye To Lola? | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

