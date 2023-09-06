Soap fans ‘buzzing’ as EastEnders sweeps the board at the NTAs: ‘About time’

The NTAs aired on ITV last night (Tuesday, September 5), seeing TV stars battle it out to bag themselves an all important award.

EastEnders were nominated for three awards – Rising Star, Best Serial Drama Performance and Best Serial Drama.

Soap fans are now ‘buzzing’ as EastEnders sweeps the board at the NTAs, stating: ‘About time.’

The soap won all three awards (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders sweeps the board at the NTAs

Last night saw EastEnders bag themselves three awards at the NTAs as they swept the board in the soap categories.

First up was Danielle Harold who won the award for Best Serial Drama Performance. Following her lead was Bobby Brazier who bagged himself a Rising Star award.

To end the night on an even bigger high, the soap then secured itself the big one – the award for Best Serial Drama.

The cast were thrilled when the soap was announced as the winner, heading up to the stage to say a few words.

Danielle was thrilled with her award (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fans ‘buzzing’ over soap’s NTAs win

EastEnders fans have been left ‘buzzing’ over the soap’s NTAs win, pleased that the soap is finally back on track once more.

One fan wrote: “Well deserved all of ya!!!!!! About [bleep] time @chris_clenshaw. Every award.”

Another person was over the moon about the soap’s win and added: “OMGG buzzing.”

A third fan praised: “Congratulations again to @bbceastenders on winning best serial drama at the NTAs last night! I knew you were going to win. You had it in the bag. Any other outcome would’ve been a travesty!”

A fourth viewer commented: “It was always going to be EastEnders, wasn’t it? And deservedly so! What a night for them. THREE WINS. Every soap has their moment at the top, and this is most definitely theirs.”

EastEnders are back on form (Credit: ITV)

Is EastEnders finally back where it belongs?

EastEnders have just won three awards at the NTAs, including the award for Best Soap.

With storylines such as Cindy Beale’s return, Lola’s death and Lily’s pregnancy these awards are well deserved.

Is EastEnders finally back where it belongs as it gets the recognition it’s been missing for so long?

