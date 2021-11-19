Soap stars who’ve turned entrepreneur and made a small fortune

The life of soap stars can be brutal – one day you’re the lead actor in a huge story and the next you’re tram fodder and unemployed.

More and more soap stars are turning themselves into entrepreneurs so when the time comes – the money will keep rolling in.

But who are the biggest soap star business successes?

Adam Thomas leads the way of soaps star entrepreneurs (Credit: Splash News)

Adam Thomas

When Adam Thomas quit Emmerdale after a successful appearance on I’m A Celebrity it was for new roles.

But they didn’t exactly flood in.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Adam got to work – first as an agent before putting his money where his mouth is and opening up his first restaurant.

Even the pandemic couldn’t stop his success as this year he opened up a second Manchester eatery near the Corrie set in Media City.

Not bad going for a soap star.

Davood Ghadami

The Kush Kazemi actor was killed off from EastEnders and quickly landed a new role on Holby City only for that to be cancelled.

But there’s no need for Davood to panic about keeping the wolf from the door because he has a very lucrative side hustle going on.

The Strictly star is a property developing tycoon with house projects across Essex set to make him a millionaire.

And he has his own Crossfit Gym.

Brooke Vincent

Sophie Webster has been a mainstay on the cobbles for decades since actress Brooke Vincent was a small child.

Corrie bosses have made it clear that the door is always open for her return.

But off-screen Brooke has launched her own lifestyle brand.

The busy mum of two launched Oh So B while she was on maternity leave – and it’s gone from strength to strength.

Planners, stationery, notebooks, candles – the range will be limitless.

Beverley Callard has carved out a lucrative career post Corrie (Credit: Splash News)

Beverley Callard

The woman who made Liz McDonald an icon has always been business minded.

She’s done everything from writing books, running pubs, flogging fitness videos and even opening her own photography studios.

And during lockdown she took up a trade and learned how to do polished plaster just in case the acting work dries up.

There’s nothing Bev can’t turn her hand to.

Soap stars like Jennie McAlpine have gone into business (Credit: Splash News)

Jennie McAlpine

For some stars they don’t even have to leave the soaps before embarking on a new career.

That’s exactly what Fiz Stape star Jennie McAlpine did.

She opened up her Manchester city centre eatery Annie’s when she was in full force on the cobbles.

However she reportedly also took up an appearance on I’m A Celebrity to help pay to keep the restaurant going during the lean times.

But despite covid and tax bills – Jennie’s diner is still open and thriving.

