Soap spoilers for next week’s Emmerdale see Kim leave Millie in danger as her own health continues to deteriorate.

But when Noah does some digging at Home Farm, what will he discover?

Also, Jimmy drops a bombshell on Nicola – but what does he say that shocks her to the core?

All this and more in the Emmerdale soap spoilers for next week.

1. Kim puts Millie in grave danger

Andrea asks Kim to babysit Millie who is feeling unwell, and Kim reluctantly agrees.

She knows her mind is all muddled, but wants to spend time with her granddaughter.

But Millie’s condition worsens and Kim calls Manpreet who prescribes antibiotics.

However, Kim soon takes her own turn for the worst.

As she leaves Andrea a garbled voicemail, Kim loses consciousness.

Jamie is horrified when he gets home and finds Millie seriously unwell.

A fuming Andrea gives Kim a piece of her mind, telling her that she will never see Millie again.

Later Gabby goes to her baby scan and she’s pleased when Jamie also attends.

She is smug when he gets emotional over seeing their child on the screen.

However, Gabby is unsettled when Kim sees the baby scan.

When Kim refers to the baby as hers and not Gabby’s alarm bells start to ring for the mum-to-be.

2. Noah makes a discovery

Kim isn’t happy when she hears that Dawn and Jamie are back together.

However, Jamie soon has bigger things to worry about when Noah continues to spy on Gabby.

He reports back to Jamie about what he discovered at Home Farm.

But what has he found out?

3. Jimmy drops a bombshell

Jimmy is devastated when he is charged with death by dangerous driving.

Nicola is in total shock when Jimmy tells her what has happened.

However Jimmy’s problems get worse when he finds out what has been going on at the scrapyard.

He confronts Charity, but she tells him to speak to Nicola.

To add to his woes, Juliette turns up and Jimmy is forced to throw her out.

Later Nicola pleads with Jimmy, telling him they need to stand united in front of Juliette.

However, soon Jimmy drops a bombshell that leaves Nicola reeling.

