Ethan Anderson made his first appearance in Emmerdale earlier this year, but how old is he?

Recently Ethan opened up to Victoria about his mum, who left him when he was four years old.

Victoria suggested to him that he should try and track her down through medical records.

Ethan turned to Manpreet for help, however she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do it for a number of reasons.

Ethan is looking for his mum (Credit: ITV)

After Manpreet confided in her sister Meena, telling her what Ethan asked her to do, Meena managed to speak to an old work friend, who tracked down Ethan’s mum’s number.

However fans are suspicious as to why Ethan’s mum’s name hasn’t been mentioned and think she could be a character viewers have met before!

#Emmerdale Why aren’t they telling us the name of Ethan’s mother? Is it someone viewers already know? pic.twitter.com/jMKKsTQ7oy — Nk3play2 F#cktheCDC_Still6ftBitch (@Nk3play2) April 15, 2021

Could Jessie actually be Ethan's Biological Mother? Or even Cara? #Emmerdale 🤔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) April 15, 2021

I know I'm probably asking for too much but I really liked Nate's mom, Cara, and it'd be cool if she turned out to be Charles's ex-wife and Ethan's mom. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/3OixB2RoVZ — Nk3play2 F#cktheCDC_Still6ftBitch (@Nk3play2) April 7, 2021

I'm going out on a limb here, but considering all the villagers are related to each other some how I say Ethan's mum is Manpreet — Steve 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇮 (@Steve35398831) April 15, 2021

Fans also have a theory that Ethan’s dad, Charles, killed Ethan’s mum.

How old is Ethan in Emmerdale?

Some fans have been left confused over Ethan’s age.

In last night’s episodes (Thursday, April 15) when Ethan and Victoria tried to look for information on Ethan’s mum, she pointed out there would be a hospital record of Ethan’s birth.

Victoria has been helping Ethan find his mother (Credit: ITV)

However Ethan didn’t look too hopeful and said: “From 20 years ago?”

This left viewers questioning how old Ethan is, pointing out he couldn’t be 20 as he is a fully qualified lawyer, which takes three to six years.

Is Ethan only supposed to be 20? 🤔 #emmerdale — Caitlin (@landslideskies) April 15, 2021

If he’s already a lawyer, he has to be 25 at very least. — St Mick (@macnamara60) April 15, 2021

ethan is 20??? he’s supposed to be a lawyer… when did he sit the bar exam?? when he was 15?? #emmerdale — ruby (@rubynaldrett) April 15, 2021

According to the website Emmerdale wiki, Ethan was born in 1996, meaning he’s at least 24 years old.

What’s next for Ethan?

In next week’s scenes Ethan arranges to meet his mum but he’s disappointed when she doesn’t turn up.

She later receives a text from what appears to be his mum telling him that she doesn’t want to get to know him and he tells Manpreet.

Ethan tries to meet his mum (Credit: ITV)

However Charles notices something is bothering his son and questions Manpreet. She tells Ethan to tell his dad about the search for his mum.

But will he?

