Soap spoilers for next week’s EastEnders see Sonia’s dad Terry arrive in Walford.

Meanwhile Katy goes to court and Molly asks Bernie to make a big decision.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers next week.

Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week

1. Sonia’s dad arrives

Sonia returns with gifts for Dotty and Tiff. Dotty can’t help but make a dig about her spending Dot’s money.

Later Dotty calls Sonia a middle-aged fun sponge to Tiffany, unaware Sonia has overheard.

Sonia tells Tiffany that she heard what Dotty said.

Terry is at Ruby’s entertaining a crowd when Sonia bursts in and gives Dotty an earful, telling her she won’t stand for her being a hostess and talking to old men, looking at Terry.

Back in The Vic, Sonia is mortified at seeing Terry again.

He strides towards them asking for Sonia, but she has disappeared.

He tells Tiff and Denise that he has been looking for Sonia after she sent him a letter – he is Terry Cant, her father.

Terry recalls memories from Sonia’s childhood.

Later, he impresses everyone explaining how he got his moniker ‘Rocky’ and Sonia tests him.

As Tiffany sings Terry’s praises, Sonia isn’t convinced.

When Dotty overhears, she tells Sonia she’d give anything to be able to talk to her dad again.

2. Molly asks Bernie to make a big decision

Things are going well between Bernie and Molly, but soon Molly suggests they go on holiday together.

Bernie admits the truth about her family’s financial problems and the surrogacy pln.

Molly is taken aback and wonders how Karen feels, but she soon realises Karen doesn’t know.

As Bernie asks Molly to keep her secret, Molly asks her to forget the surrogacy for the sake of their relationship.

3. Bailey returns to the Square

Later at the allotments, Amy is with Bailey, but as she goes to leave she is met by Denise.

Denise takes them both back to the Square.

Mitch breaks down and reassures Bailey he got his job back and Bernie has a bonus coming.

Karen quizzes Bernie on her bonus, leading her to make up an excuse.

Determined, Bernie speaks to Rainie about the surrogacy but Rainie gently lets her down.

Bernie is under pressure to come up with money for her family.

Later Tiffany bumps into Bernie, who asks her to go for a run. She’s thrown but agrees.

4. Frankie is conflicted as Katy goes to court

Mick is writing his victim impact statement at The Vic when Nancy arrives.

When she realises Linda isn’t there, she admits she doesn’t like living with Sharon, but doesn’t want to come home.

She encourages Mick to finish his statement and read it in court himself.

Spurred on by his daughter, Mick does just that, unbeknownst to him Katy is standing outside of The Vic.

Frankie is shocked to see Katy at Ruby’s club and leaves.

At The Vic, Shirley explains Mick’s impact statement will be enough to get Katy locked up for good.

Frankie meets up with Katy who asks for a character reference.

Later Frankie lies and tells Shirley she declined giving Katy a reference, but as Shirley praises her loyalty, Frankie is conflicted.

Nancy tells Mick that once the court case is over, they can put everything behind them.

He later tells Linda he has to tell his truth and read his own statement.

The day has arrived and the Carter’s are dressed for court. What’s going to happen?

5. Lily drops a bombshell on Martin

Martin returns home and Sharon tells him she sent Zack to Ruby’s in the hope of him getting a job.

But Martin isn’t impressed seeing Zack trying to flirt with his wife.

Seeing Zack flirt with Ruby, Lily asks Ruby if she fancies Zack and Ruby tells her to stay out of it.

Back at home, Lily tells Martin that when he was away, Ruby spent a lot of time with Zack and he even spent the night.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

