Harry Redknapp has confirmed his EastEnders appearance.

The I’m A Celebrity star and football manager filmed a cameo in the soap earlier this week.

Harry filmed an appearance opposite Danny Dyer (Credit: BBC)

He will appear in a scene alongside Mick Carter star Danny Dyer.

Harry was pictured arriving on set beaming with joy after finally fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Now details have emerged of the scene and how it will air later this year.

Read more: EastEnders character Nancy wants female sterilisation but what exactly is it?

Harry confirmed the cameo to The Sun and said: “I’ve always wanted to have a drink in the Queen Vic. Danny Dyer was terrific to work with.”

A source added to the publication: “Harry has made no secret of the fact he wanted to be in the show.

“Mick likes wearing his West Ham shirt so I’m sure they’ll swap some Cockney banter about the Hammers.

“They made him feel so welcome and he felt really at home. He only has eight lines but he plays them as himself – not as a character.”

Back in January Harry was lobbying to get himself an appearance on the show.

He even revealed how he’d written his own script for the cameo – just in case.

Harry Redknapp has confirmed his EastEnders appearance (Credit: Splash News)

Harry Redknapp reveals EastEnders ambitions

“My ambition for 2021 is to get a part in EastEnders because I’m a real Eastender,” he said.

“I grew up in Poplar, so I have a real affinity with the area.

“I’ve worked out my character and this is the scene.”

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mitch Baker under suspicion as daughter Bailey goes missing

Harry added t The Sun: “They’re at the bar and one of ‘em says, ‘You heard Redknapp has moved back in the area?’ And another says, ‘Nah he’s moved to that posh Sandbanks’.

“Mick says, ‘He’s had enough, he’s come back’.

“I come into the pub. Mick says, ‘Harry is back ‘cause we’re starting up a little business – bit of this, bit of that’.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!