Soap legend ‘in talks’ for I’m A Celebrity: ‘They don’t come more likeable than him’

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is on the way back to our screens with the first trailer for the show already airing.

With the new series coming soon to ITV, there has been much speculation as to who could join this year’s line up.

Now, a soap legend is reportedly said to be ‘in talks’ for I’m a Celebrity. But, who could be setting foot in the jungle?

I’m A Celeb is coming back rather soon (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity set to return to screens

It’s almost I’m A Celebrity time with the first trailer for this year’s series already being released.

Stars will be getting ready to enter the ‘Jungle Retreat’ as they prepare for an experience to remember in Australia.

The start date for I’m A Celeb this year is yet to be confirmed but fans can be assured that the new series is coming rather soon.

The show usually starts back around mid-November time so viewers won’t have long to wait.

Will Tony be entering the Jungle this year? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Soap legend ‘in talks’ for I’m A Celebrity

The Sun has reported that soap legend Nick Pickard is ‘in talks’ for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Nick is best known for playing Tony Hutchinson on the soap Hollyoaks. But, now he could be set to switch the soap world for the Australian jungle.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb.

“Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick.”

Whilst ITV has noted that ‘any names suggested for IAC are just speculation,’ could Nick soon be about to join this year’s line up?

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

