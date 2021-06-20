Sherrie Hewson reveals she was sexually assaulted by ‘famous film director early in career’

Coronation Street legend Sherrie Hewson has said a famous director sexually assaulted her as a young star.

The Maureen Webster actress said she was lured to the man’s flat before he plied her with booze.

Sherrie Hewson reveals she was attacked by a ‘famous director’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sherrie explained how he tried to ply her with booze after manipulating her into staying at his home.

He waited until she was trying to sleep before stripping naked and pouncing, leaving her terrified.

Just 21, Sherrie was shaken by the ordeal and too scared to speak out.

But now she has revealed what happened, telling the Sunday Mirror: “His intention was to have sex. He was naked.”

She told how he offered her a lift home from drama school but instead took her to dinner.

After that, he drove to his flat and offered her a coffee saying he would drop her home after.

And when she asked for a lemonade, he instead gave her alcohol – until it made her dizzy.

Sherrie added: “He kept saying, ‘Oh look, it’s too late for me to drive now because I’ve had some wine. You can sleep on that couch.’ I took my dress off and I was in my bra and knickers on the couch with the duvet, lights out, end of story.

Sherrie admitted she felt “ashamed” over the incident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sherrie Hewson say?

“Within minutes, he burst into the room naked and, for the next hour, he chased me. It sounds funny, but he chased me up and down the house, in and out of doors, in and out of wardrobes… everything you can imagine. I just ran for my life.”

Eventually, Sherrie says he grew tired of chasing her – and let her go to sleep.

However, she opted to flee as soon as she could and ran out into the night.

“He was very famous, and he’s still very ­famous,” she added. “I won’t mention his name because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do but I never told anybody. I was so very ashamed.”

