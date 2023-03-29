Sharon Marshall forced to issue an apology after mistakenly revealing huge Coronation Street exit on This Morning

Sharon Marshall took to the This Morning sofa today (Wednesday March 29, 2023) to share her weekly soap news.

However, she falsely led viewers to believe that a huge Coronation Street favourite was exiting the soap.

Now, Sharon has been forced to issue an apology after mistakenly revealing the huge Corrie exit.

Sharon Marshall reveals false Coronation Street exit

On This Morning today, Sharon Marshall sat down to reveal her weekly soap news.

On the topic of Coronation Street, Sharon started talking about upcoming Coronation Street spoilers.

She started out by mentioning Beth going for a drink with Marco as well as Amy reporting Aaron for rape.

She then revealed that Ruthie Henshall would be joining the soap.

However, her entrance as Glenda Shuttleworth’s old friend was set to spark off the departure of Jodie Prenger’s Glenda from the Street, Sharon revealed.

During her This Morning segment, Sharon said: “Ruthie Henshall is joining in a guest appearance but sadly this will mean an exit though for Glenda Shuttleworth.

“Can I just say officially on the sofa, can we please have her back? I have absolutely loved her behind the bar with all her showtunes. Keep Glenda Shuttleworth with all your might!”

However, Sharon soon was forced to compose a tweet to clarify that she had gotten her wires crossed.

Sharon Marshall issues Twitter apology

Sharon has now issued an apology on Twitter following on from her This Morning segment.

She’s clarified that it’s actually Amy Robbins’ character Daisy Midgeley’s mum Christina who is leaving rather than Jodie Prenger’s Glenda Shuttleworth.

Amy is leaving the soap after a short stint.

Sharon tweeted: “I am the biggest idiot! The iconic Jodie Prenger is NOT leaving Corrie. Glenda is staying. I am so so sorry, I got my wires crossed. She is staying. She is fabulous!”

I am the biggest idiot! The iconic Jodie Prenger is NOT leaving Corrie. Glenda is staying. I am so so sorry, I got my wires crossed. She is staying. She is fabulous! @thismorning — Sharon Marshall (@Sharontweet) March 29, 2023

It was Amy Robbins who went who I also enjoyed very much. I got my wires crossed in the heat of live telly, so sorry Jodie 🤦‍♀️ (but thank God I said she was fabulous and should stay 😲) — Sharon Marshall (@Sharontweet) March 29, 2023

She then wrote another tweet clarifying who was actually leaving the cobbles, stating: “It was Amy Robbins who went who I also enjoyed very much. I got my wires crossed in the heat of live telly, so sorry Jodie (but thank God I said she was fabulous and should stay.)”

Glenda Shuttleworth isn’t going anywhere, thank goodness for that!

