Coronation Street newcomer announces sudden exit – just weeks after arriving

A Coronation Street newcomer has announced her exit – just weeks after making her debut on the cobbles.

Actress Amy Robbins has revealed she is leaving the ITV soap, having only arrived last month.

The comedy star plays Daisy Midgeley’s estranged mum Christina Boyd and was announced with much fanfare.

She appeared in the Rovers amid a troubling storyline that has seen Daisy stalked by creepy Justin.

Christina’s arrival was unwelcome for Daisy at first, but over the weeks she thawed towards her mum.

Businesswoman Christina announced she was leaving Weatherfield temporarily just days after arriving – but promised to return in time for Daisy’s wedding to Daniel Osbourne.

However Amy has now confirmed her return will be brief.

Sharing snaps on Instagram of her with co-stars Charlotte Jordan and Rob Mallard, Amy said a sad farewell to the soap.

“And so… Christina bids a fond farewell to her beloved long suffering Daisy and her darling soon to be soon in law Daniel,” she wrote.

“@charliejordanxo @rob.mallard @sallyannmathews I shall miss you.

“Thank you ALL at @coronationstreet for making me so welcome. As dream jobs go… this one was hard to beat.”

Fans reacted with confusion at her announcement.

One asked: “I’m still confused. Have you left left or waiting for more episodes to air? Isn’t Christina back for daisy’s wedding? No.”

A second said: “Oh no is that it? There is so much more they could have done with the character.”

Amy made her Coronation Street debut just weeks ago but now she’s leaving (Credit: ITV)

Amy cleared up the confusion, replying: “I’ve finished filming but will be on screen for few more months to come.”

Another fan hoped: “I hope they have you back! How wonderful would that be?!”

A fourth said: “You’re so so bloody amazing!!!! I hope you come back on the show very soon.”

“What a great character Amy hope you’re back soon,” said another.

A sixth commented: “You’ve been fantastic in Corrie, Amy. Hope they bring your character back soon.”

A further fan added: “Gone already & Will miss U so much but at least U Will be on screen for a bit longer.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

