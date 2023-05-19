As fans steel themselves for saddest EastEnders episode ever, when does Lola die?

Earlier this week in EastEnders, Lola got told that she only has weeks to live after her palliative chemotherapy didn’t work.

Lola enjoyed one last day out with Jay at the seaside before telling him that she’d decided to end her own life before the cancer takes her.

As fans steel themselves for the saddest EastEnders episode ever, when exactly does Lola die? It’s going to be an emotional one.

Lola went to the seaside (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola had one last day out

Last night, the soap aired some emotional scenes as Jay broke Lola out of the hospital to take her to the seaside.

Lola enjoyed seeing the sea for the last time and was delighted when Jay ‘won’ her a unicorn cuddly toy from the grabbers.

Spotting a necklace for Lexi, Lola stole it from the shop, with Jay later being arrested after taking the blame. Lola, however, explained her situation and managed to get Jay out as well as being given the necklace.

Lola then told Jay that she had decided to end her own life and Billy had agreed to help her. Jay expressed his anger before agreeing that he would be the one to help Lola if that’s what she really wanted.

Back at the hospital, Jay got told off for taking Lola out. Lola realised the true extent of her decision and told Jay that she had changed her mind and would be brave enough to die naturally. She wanted to be strong for Lexi.

Lola dies soon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: When does Lola die?

Fans know that Lola only has a matter of weeks left to live, despite previously being told that she had months.

With Lola now choosing to die naturally, fans will want to prepare themselves for the inevitable. But, when does Lola die?

It’s been revealed that the saddest episode of the soap ever in which Lola dies will air on Wednesday May 31, 2023. You might want to start getting those tissues ready now!

Fans are devastated (Credit: BBC)

Fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to Lola

Upon hearing the news that Lola will die before the month is out, fans have shared their devastation online.

One fan wrote: “Wow its sooner than I thought. I was ‘expecting’ another month or two.”

Another fan commented: “It’s going to be a tough watch. I’m still gutted that they are killing Lola off as I think Danielle Harold is great (as she’s showing us with her performance) and she could have become a huge character for years to come. I just hope they focus on her, Jay, Billy and Lexi rather than Ben.”

A third person added: “First of all what a beautiful episode to be broadcast tonight. I’ve seen it on iPlayer this morning. I could watch it again that’s how good it was. Yes Lola’s final episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May. I say Lola’s final scenes will be upsetting to watch.”

