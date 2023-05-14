EastEnders star Danielle Harold makes sad confession about final scripts for Lola Pearce’s tragic death

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has opened up about filming Lola Pearce’s tragic death. The actress was so emotional about leaving the soap that she refused to read her final scripts.

Viewers know Lola is dying from an incurable brain tumour. She was recently told by doctors how she had just months to live but soon she will go further down hill.

Danielle Harold has opened up about her harrowing final EastEnders scenes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But while Lola has been suffering, actress Danielle has been suffering her own loss. Saying goodbye to a character she has played since 2011 has been difficult to face.

She told The Sun: “I didn’t want to read my final script. We pick them up from the script desk if we are in work and my final ones were sat there for ages! They kept asking me if I’d taken them yet, and I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to’. I left them there until I was ready.

“Then I had them at home for a few days — it took me a good two weeks before I was able to read them. I made myself a cup of tea, sat down in my living room and thought, ‘Right, just do it.’ I got to the second page and was in absolute bits.”

EastEnders star Danielle Harold talks Lola Pearce’s tragic death

The final scenes, which are set to air in the coming weeks, will see Lola fade away surrounded by her friends and family. And next week they realise her time is running out when she disappears.

Next week, Kim organises a karaoke party for Lola as she prepares to leave the salon. However, she soon forgets to hire a karaoke machine as her own anxiety worsens.

She’s grateful for Elaine who saves the day thanks to her recent bonding with Ben. She’s able to lend them a cool karaoke machine to get the party started.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold plays dying Lola Pearce in the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

During the karaoke party, Lola becomes exhausted and heads outside. Denise, Honey and Kathy soon panic when they realise that Lola has disappeared. Billy and Jay try to find Lola and panic when they find her on the floor outside of the gym. They help to bring Lola home.

At home, Lola worries as she has issues with her speech and mobility. With Lola showing some worrying symptoms, she ends up waking up in hospital as she continues to get weaker. Ben, Jay and Billy gather around Lola’s bed side as they’re all told some devastating news about Lola’s health. They’re all told that Lola’s palliative care treatment hasn’t worked. Their hearts all absolutely break with the news.

