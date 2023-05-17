EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lola gets the news she’s (we’ve all) been dreading

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Lola wakes up in hospital after falling ill during her party.

Ben, Jay and Billy gather around her bedside as she gets the news she’s been dreading for a very long time.

What upsetting news does Lola find out at the hospital? Can her family support her through it in EastEnders spoilers?

Lola’s days are numbered (Credit: BBC)

Lola gets the worst news possible

Last night (Tuesday May 16, 2023), Lola attended her leaving karaoke party at the salon but soon disappeared.

Billy was shocked to find Lola on the floor outside of the gym, all confused. She was unable to talk and move properly as she was taken back home, soon shouting at Lexi to leave the room.

Tonight, Lola wakes up in hospital in a weak state with Ben, Jay and Billy by her bedside. Here, they’re all told the news that Lola’s been dreading.

They find out that her palliative chemotherapy hasn’t worked. Can anything else be done to help Lola now? Will Lola have to accept her tragic fate?

Martin supports Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Martin supports Stacey

Stacey and Martin are in shock when they find out that Lily has been bullying a girl at school. However, they soon work out that Lily’s actions are a result of her own experience of being bullied.

Later, both Martin and Stacey share a heartfelt conversation as they sit down for a picnic together in the park. With this, an unaware Martin gives Stacey the reassurance she so desperately needs.

Kim’s anxiety increases (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia encourages Kim to get help

Tonight, Kim struggles with her anxiety and worries that Pearl needs to go to hospital because she’s been sick.

Sonia worries about Kim and examines Pearl for her. However, she then tells Kim that she should get some help for her anxiety. But, will Kim put this advice into action?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!