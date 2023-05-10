EastEnders' Lola is crying with the EastEnders logo and background of the Dales
EastEnders spoilers: Lola given devastating news as her condition worsens

Lola's health declines further

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola is given some heartbreaking and devastating news as her condition worsens.

As Lola’s health declines during a karaoke party, Jay and Billy worry when they find her confused on the floor.

At the hospital, Lola is the subject of some devastating news. What news does Lola receive in EastEnders spoilers?

Lola is left in a confused state (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola’s health declines

Next week, Kim organises a karaoke party for Lola as she prepares to leave the salon. However, she soon forgets to hire a karaoke machine as her own anxiety worsens.

She’s grateful for Elaine who saves the day thanks to her recent bonding with Ben. She’s able to lend them a cool karaoke machine to get the party started.

During the karaoke party, Lola becomes exhausted and heads outside. Denise, Honey and Kathy soon panic when they realise that Lola has disappeared.

Billy and Jay try to find Lola and panic when they find her on the floor outside of the gym. They help to bring Lola home.

At home, Lola worries as she has issues with her speech and mobility. But, is she coming nearer to the end?

Lola’s treatment isn’t working (Credit: BBC)

Lola receives some devastating news at the hospital

With Lola showing some worrying symptoms, she ends up waking up in hospital as she continues to get weaker.

Ben, Jay and Billy gather around Lola’s bed side as they’re all told some devastating news about Lola’s health.

They’re all told that Lola’s palliative care treatment hasn’t worked. Their hearts all absolutely break with the news.

With Lola’s end-of-life treatment not working, does this mean that nothing more can be done to help Lola?

What does this mean for Lola? What will it mean for her already short prognosis as she enters the final stages of her life? Just how long does Lola have left?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

