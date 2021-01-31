Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has ruled out having a fourth baby.

The Rosie Webster actress is currently pregnant with her third baby but she suffers from a morning sickness condition that has made it horrific.

She suffers from Hyperemesis gravidarum – an extreme sickness condition that affected Kate Middleton.

Helen has been in and out of hospital and left unable to look after her two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, due to it.

And the sickness is so bad that it means she won’t be having her much-wanted fourth child.

She told Fabulous: “I always really wanted four children, but after the hyperemesis this time, I could never go through it again. So the decision about having more children after this one has been taken out of my hands, really.”

Helen added: “It started as soon as I found out I was pregnant and I was in and out of hospital where they would give me anti-sickness jabs.

“I wasn’t able to look after the girls because I literally couldn’t get my head off the pillow. I was constantly being sick and couldn’t keep anything down.”

Helen is expecting her third child with partner Scott Sinclair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added that she “couldn’t even have the lights on because they made me dizzy”.

In addition, she couldn’t “watch films or TV to try to take my mind off it and none of the medication worked”.

Fortunately the sickness is now under control, and Helen is staying positive about not having her four children.

Helen Flanagan plays Rosie Webster in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan would ‘love’ to return to Coronation Street

She said she sees it as a “positive decision” now and will enjoy having her three children.

Helen also revealed she is looking forward to one day returning to Coronation Street.

The actress left the soap when she was expecting daughter Delilah in 2018.

However she has insisted she will one day return.

And with her family now living back in the north west while partner Scott plays for Preston North End, it seems easier than ever.

