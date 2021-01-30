Coronation Street newcomer Glen Wallace has warned Lucas won’t be going anywhere until he has saved Carla Connor.

The former EastEnders and Hollyoaks actor has joined the ITV soap as Carla’s ex Lucas.

Lucas wants Carla back – and he’ll do anything to make it happen (Credit: ITV)

And speaking about his character, he’s revealed Lucas wants to save Carla from the agony of being with Peter Barlow.

Viewers watched on Friday night as Carla opted to stay with Peter rather than go on a weekend holiday to a spa with Lucas.

However, Glen has revealed to Entertainment Daily! and other press that he will be back on the soap.

And more than that – he’s determined to get Carla away from alcoholic Peter.

“Lucas’ girlfriend Lucy passed away from a drugs overdose, so he’s coming from experience,” Glen said.

“There are parallels between [Carla]’s relationship with Peter, and Lucas’ relationship with Lucy.

Actor Glen Wallace has teased what’s to come in the Carla storyline (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He’s has gone through that relationship of being the caring partner and looking after someone who’s addicted to something.

“It may sound callous, but he can look back and think he’s wasted his life. He really doesn’t want Carla to do the same thing.

“He is talking to Carla and saying, ‘I’ve been there, I know what it’s like, I can help you through it. I don’t want you to do what I did.’

“Either in business or his personal life, I don’t think he takes ‘no’ for an answer.

Carla chooses Peter over Lucas – but will it last? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Carla is tempted by Lucas

“That’s why I keep coming back to it has to be more than just a moment when they were in Devon. I think he can see a real future with Carla.”

But he admitted that the flaw in his plan will be that Carla won’t want to be rescued.

Though Lucas will return – at first for the business opportunity.

“He has given her [Carla] a little bit of space and it’s dented his ego that she didn’t come,” Glen added.

“But I think it’s given him time of going, ‘Hold on a second, I’m not going to let this go.'”

