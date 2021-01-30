Coronation Street fans were emotional last night after Carla Connor and Peter Barlow reunited.

The businesswoman decided against going on a dirty weekend with her ex Lucas in favour of staying on the cobbles with alcoholic Peter.

Carla Connor opted to stay with peter despite everything (Credit: ITV)

Lucas arrived from Devon looking to reconnect with Carla and offer a deal to Underworld.

But with Peter lashing out at Carla and insisting he doesn’t want her back – he pushed her towards Lucas.

And when Lucas offered her a weekend away for them together – Carla looked like she was going to go.

Lucas opened up to her about his drug addict ex Lucy’s death – and said he regretted it.

He told her: “I regret it, if I’m brutally honest with you.

“I wasted five years of my life, maybe more hoping that she’d change. We don’t have to do anything you don’t want to.

Lucas has come for Carla (Credit: ITV)

“Let’s just go and look at the views and make each other laugh – you need this. You can’t keep living your life for other people Carla. Come on.”

With that Carla walked off with him to get on the tram to their little getaway.

However with fans losing hope that Peter had lost Carla forever, there was a twist in the works.

As Peter moaned to Daniel about how he had lost everything, he was left emotional.

“It’s pride,” he said.

“I’m too proud to let Carla back in even if it kills me. Just as long as it punishes her. I should have forgiven her now it’s too late.”

But as Peter began crying, Carla appeared at the gate.

She told him: “It’s not too late. It’s not too late.”

She told Peter it wasn’t too late for them (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans in tears as Carla Connor forgives Peter Barlow

The scenes had viewers in tears about the couple’s reunion.

One said: “I cried at this tonight. So glad she came back.”

A second said: “Yes yes oh god my heart. I’ve watched this 6 times. What a turn around.”

A third said: “Carla and Peter have my heart in pain THEY’RE SO IN LOVE.”

However fans shouldn’t be too happy – because actor Glenn Wallace is sticking around on the cobbles.

He will appear on the street in the coming months. But will he spell trouble for Peter and Carla?

