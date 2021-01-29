Who plays Lucas in Coronation Street? Lucas made his first appearance in tonight’s Corrie (Friday, January 19).

In tonight’s hour long episode, Carla was surprised when she went into a meeting with a new client, only to discover it was her old friend Lucas, who she met when living in Devon.

At lunch with Lucas, he and Carla had a catch up. Lucas revealed his girlfriend Lucy had died of a drugs overdose.

Peter begged Carla not to leave (Credit: ITV)

Soon the businessman told Carla that he’d booked a hotel for the weekend and wanted her to come with him.

Meanwhile, Roy urged Peter to make things up with Carla before it’s too late. Soon Peter went after Carla and begged her not to go.

But who plays Lucas?

Glen has been in Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and EastEnders (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Lucas is played by actor Glen Wallace.

What else has Glen Wallace been in?

Coronation Street isn’t Glen’s first appearance in a soap.

Glen has had roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders and Emmerdale before.

Between 2007 and 2010, Glen played Malachy Fisher in Holloaks.

In 2013, he made a couple of appearances in Emmerdale as a solicitor.

Between 2014 and 2016, he played DS Cameron Bryant in EastEnders. His character was investigating Lucy Beale’s murder and even ended up being punched by Max Branning.

Glen also played Greig Roth in River City between 2016 and 2017.

Last year, he played Matthew Gaskill in Marcella. He has also had roles in Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

What’s next for Peter and Carla?

Next week Peter continues to struggle with his alcohol addiction.

When he goes into the Rovers, the smell and noise of the pub becomes too much and he hurries out.

Will Peter finally get the help he needs (Credit: ITV)

Peter soon admits he’s been tipping away his medical whisky.

The truth spelled out to him, Peter steels himself and knocks back the small measure of whisky in front of him.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

