Patsy Kensit calls off fifth wedding as she splits from fiancé after public bust-up left her ‘visibly distressed’

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has called off her fifth wedding after splitting from her fiancé, her rep has confirmed.

Actress Patsy ended her relationship with millionaire businessman Patric Cassidy just five months after she announced her shock engagement. Patric surprised the star – and her fans – after got down on one knee just weeks after they started dating.

Sources have now claimed the split followed a public bust-up between the pair, which reportedly left Patsy “visibly distressed”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patsy Kensit (@patsykensit)

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit calls off fifth wedding

According to The Sun, Patric snatched Patsy’s diamond engagement ring from her hand during a furious row. A spokesman for the EastEnders star said: “I can confirm they have split, and would appreciate that she is given her privacy regarding the matter. She is currently very busy working.”

She looked visibly upset and distressed. Patsy didn’t seem to know what she had done wrong.

An insider alleged to the publication: “The whirlwind romance has come to a halt and the couple have decided to go their separate ways. They have a lot of love for one another, but ultimately, she knew that they couldn’t make it work in the long-term so felt it was best not to move forward with their relationship.”

Revealing more about their alleged argument, the source added: “He snatched her engagement ring from her finger, as well as her watch and handbag. Patric threw her handbag back at her chest. He then stormed off. She looked visibly upset and distressed. Patsy didn’t seem to know what she had done wrong.”

ED! has contacted Patsy’s reps for comment.

Patsy Kensit plays Emma Harding in EastEnders – but she has confirmed her fifth wedding is off (Credit: BBC)

‘Hopeless romantic’

Earlier this year Patsy told how she felt “very blessed” after falling in love again and landing a dream role in EastEnders as Lola Pearce’s long-lost mum Emma Harding.

She told The Sun: “I’m feeling good. I’m trying to be the best I can be for the age that I am and the best possible version of myself. I am a hopeless romantic and I do believe in love. I’m very excited about the future on many levels. I’m happy and feel very blessed.

“I’ve been very busy. My feet haven’t really touched the ground, but I’m very grateful. I’ve learned from every situation, good and bad, and I’ve come away with a lesson. I don’t regret anything.”

Who has the star been married to?

Patsy was married to Dan Donovan from 1988 to 1991. She then married Jim Kerr in 1992. They divorced in 1996. Patsy then wed Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher in 1997. They divorced in 2000. She married Jeremy Healy in 2009. However, they divorced the following year.

Speaking about her marriages on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, Patsy said she’d never walk down the aisle again: “I’m a hopeless romantic and wanted all my marriages to work. But I don’t think I will ever get married again. I think I’ve ruined the sanctity of it.”

Read more: First look as EastEnders legend joins Emmerdale in unbelievable recast

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.