EastEnders star Patsy Kensit posing at event
Soaps

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit announces she’s engaged to partner after stunning proposal

Check out that rock!

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has confirmed she has got engaged to millionaire property tycoon partner Patric Cassidy.

Patsy, 54, shared a view of her huge engagement ring and a glimpse at the stunning location where Patric got down on one knee on Instagram.

She revealed to fans on Saturday (February 18) evening that mogul Patric, 58, surprised her on the beach at sunset.

He proposed to her at the centre of a love heart of red petals in the sand – and Patsy wrote in her caption: “I said Yes.”

Furthermore, the romantic image is believed to be the first time Patsy and Patric have been pictured together.

Patsy Kensit on the set of EastEnders
Patsy Kensit recently played Emma Harding in BBC One soap EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit is engaged to partner

A separate post gave followers a closer look at the impressive rock on Patsy’s finger, as well as the idyllic spot for the proposal.

At one point during the clip Patsy fanned out her hand to show off how the ring fits perfectly.

And she also seemed to jokily refer to the size of her engagement ring by making out she had to support her elbow to lift her arm while wearing the dazzler.

Patsy wrote on Instagram: “I said Yes.”

Celebrity pals such as Liz Hurley, Jessie Wallace, Nicole Appleton, Denise Van Outen and Naomi Campbell were among those to offer their best wishes on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patsy Kensit (@patsykensit)

How many times has Patsy been married?

Patsy has previously been married four times.

Her first marriage to Dan Donovan of Big Audio Dynamite came when she was 22. They divorced after three years.

She wed Jim Kerr of Simple Minds in 1992, with whom she shares son James.

In 1997 she married Liam Gallagher of Oasis. Their son Lennon was born in 1999 and they divorced in 2000.

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit on Lorraine
Patsy has announced she’s engaged! (Credit: ITV)

Patsy went on to marry DJ Jeremy Healy of Haysi Fantayzee fame in 2009.

Men become way more interesting in their 50s, which is a revelation to me.

The former Emmerdale actress previously indicated she would not marry again following her split from her fourth husband.

But she recently told the Mirror: “Men become way more interesting in their 50s, which is a revelation to me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patsy Kensit (@patsykensit)

Congratulations to Patsy and Patric!

Read more: EastEnders: Patsy Kensit reveals health diagnosis as she quits filming soap

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

EastEnders Patsy Kensit

Trending Articles

EastEnders spoilers: Linda, Keanu, Sharon comp image
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 20-24
Richard E Grant is wide-eyed, Alison Hammond smiles
Alison Hammond ‘shamed’ by BAFTA co-host Richard E Grant following blunder
Composite image of Rhod Gilbert
Rhod Gilbert gives cancer update as he reveals where the disease was and how he couldn’t ‘speak or breathe’
Vinny looking worried and looking at a deck of cards in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans all asking the same question after Vinny and Belle team up
Coronation Street star exit
Coronation Street exit for favourite as actor reveals he has embraced religion
emmerdale caleb comp itv
Emmerdale fans convinced they know Caleb Miligan’s shocking secret