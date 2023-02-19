EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has confirmed she has got engaged to millionaire property tycoon partner Patric Cassidy.

Patsy, 54, shared a view of her huge engagement ring and a glimpse at the stunning location where Patric got down on one knee on Instagram.

She revealed to fans on Saturday (February 18) evening that mogul Patric, 58, surprised her on the beach at sunset.

He proposed to her at the centre of a love heart of red petals in the sand – and Patsy wrote in her caption: “I said Yes.”

Furthermore, the romantic image is believed to be the first time Patsy and Patric have been pictured together.

A separate post gave followers a closer look at the impressive rock on Patsy’s finger, as well as the idyllic spot for the proposal.

At one point during the clip Patsy fanned out her hand to show off how the ring fits perfectly.

And she also seemed to jokily refer to the size of her engagement ring by making out she had to support her elbow to lift her arm while wearing the dazzler.

Celebrity pals such as Liz Hurley, Jessie Wallace, Nicole Appleton, Denise Van Outen and Naomi Campbell were among those to offer their best wishes on social media.

How many times has Patsy been married?

Patsy has previously been married four times.

Her first marriage to Dan Donovan of Big Audio Dynamite came when she was 22. They divorced after three years.

She wed Jim Kerr of Simple Minds in 1992, with whom she shares son James.

In 1997 she married Liam Gallagher of Oasis. Their son Lennon was born in 1999 and they divorced in 2000.

Patsy went on to marry DJ Jeremy Healy of Haysi Fantayzee fame in 2009.

Men become way more interesting in their 50s, which is a revelation to me.

The former Emmerdale actress previously indicated she would not marry again following her split from her fourth husband.

But she recently told the Mirror: “Men become way more interesting in their 50s, which is a revelation to me.”

Congratulations to Patsy and Patric!

