EastEnders: Patsy Kensit reveals health diagnosis as she quits filming soap

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has taken to Instagram to post a health update after she filmed her last scenes as Emma Harding.

The star shared some photos of her jetting off on holiday while sharing news with her fans.

This comes after she bowed out of her role as Lola’s mum on EastEnders.

Emma gave Lexi a gift before she left (Credit: BBC)

Patsy Kensit leaves her role as Emma Harding

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit entered the role of Emma Harding as Lola expressed her hopes of tracking down her mum.

Despite Lola changing her mind, Billy turned up at Emma’s workplace and asked her to attend Lola and Jay’s wedding.

Emma declined but later showed up in Walford, booking an appointment at the salon in a bid to get to know her daughter.

Lola eventually found out Emma’s true identity and started blaming her for abandoning her as a child.

However, Emma explained that she hadn’t wanted to give Lola up and was abused by Lola’s dad.

Lola decided to give Emma a chance before asking to distance herself from her for a short while as things became too much for her.

Emma agreed but gave Lexi a gift – a locket with her phone number in.

She told Lexi to keep the phone number a secret from Lola.

With this, Emma decided to leave and give Lola some space.

Now, Patsy Kensit has confirmed her departure from the soap.

Patsy has been suffering from a severe chest infection (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Patsy gives health update as she exits role

On Instagram, Patsy Kensit shared a couple of photos of herself wearing sunglasses and holding a suitcase as she prepared to jet off for a holiday in the sun.

In the post, Patsy revealed that she had finished filming her role in EastEnders.

She also shared that she has been suffering from a severe chest infections.

She wrote: “We’re leaving on a jet plane! Don’t know when I’ll be back again…. Going to the heat.

“Great news this Friday that my severe chest infection I’ve nursed since December has now been diagnosed.

“I’m on the right antibiotics and need to convalesce for a bit and will be right back on my feet!!!

Patsy then added: “Cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I’ve had working on @bbceastenders for being so kind and loving to me.

“Big thank you to the BBC, the producers, writers, crew and the EE family. Costume, makeup, AD’s, Ang at the help desk.. the fabulous @jamie_b10 and the phenomenal @danielle_harold for making me laugh my arse off everyday.

“I love you both… @theemmabarton so so many people…. A new adventure begins. PS cannot forget the best agent in the world @celebagentsuk David Hahn and Sue I love you both.

She followed the caption with four red heart emojis.

Danielle sent Patsy some good wishes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders co-star sends good wishes to Patsy

Patsy’s co-star, Danielle Harold, has sent her good wishes to her on-screen mum, commenting: “You forgot meeeee !! I miss you already have the best time see you when you’re back love you xxxxxx”

Other followers were quick to send their love to Patsy.

One fan wrote: “Have a wonderful time and put your feet up. Loved you in EastEnders. X”

Another said: “Get well soon Patsy , enjoy the sun . It’s lovely seeing you on screen , hope to see you in different things more often you have a real presence x”

A third fan sent their love, stating: “Enjoy your holiday, loved you in EastEnders, hope to see you in more, get well.”

Get well soon Patsy!

