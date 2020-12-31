New Year’s Eve means soap fans have Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders to look forward to. But what time are the soaps on tonight?

And what will be happening in the episodes?

What time are the soaps on tonight?

EastEnders kicks off tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. The episode will be half an hour long.

For those of you who are fans of both EastEnders and Emmerdale, you will need to either record or watch one on catch up as Emmerdale also starts at 7.30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale starts at 7.30pm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale will be an hour long and will be followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. Corrie will be half an hour long.

What will be happening in the soaps on New Year’s Eve?

In Emmerdale, Rhona and Marlon spend New Year’s Eve together. Could they get back together?

Meanwhile in Corrie, Sarah suggests to Adam that they see in the New Year together. He soon suggests that they start a clean slate.

An upset Kelly confronts Gary and demands that he tell her what he’s done with her dad.

Mick is consumed with emotions about his past. But will he be okay? (Credit: BBC)

In EastEnders, Walford residents prepare to welcome in the New Year. But things are not well in the Carter household.

Mick is consumed with emotions about his past and finds himself struggling to cope with the enormity of the situation.

As he battles with past demons, Mick begins to crumble.

New Year’s Day soaps

On new Year’s Day, Emmerdale starts at 7pm. After an hour-long Emmerdale, Coronation Street will air at 8pm for an hour.

Coronation Street and EastEnders will air at the same time. But viewers can catch up! (Credit: ITV)

Again, if you’re a Corrie and Easties fan, you will need to record one of them as EastEnders kicks off at 8pm on BBC One.

The episode will also be an hour-long, so there will be plenty to look forward in the soaps this New Year!

